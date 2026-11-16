2026 Tour of Flanders Women was the last race Chloé Dygert completed for Canyon-SRAM

Multi-discipline world and Olympic champion Chloé Dygert will return to racing for the next two seasons with US-based Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28, the UCI Continental team where she began her career as an emerging world talent in 2015.

The Indiana native competed on the junior development squad for then-branded TWENTY16, which also had a roster that included Kristin Armstrong, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and Dygert's coach at the time. Dygert had her breakout season at the age of 18 when she swept junior titles in the time trial and road race at both US Road Nationals and World Championships, the latter thrusting her onto the global stage in Richmond, Virginia.

Nicola Cranmer, who founded the TWENTY28 programme in 2005, confirmed Dygert had been signed a two-year contract, bringing her full circle to the programme for a firm target on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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“Chloé has a God-given gift, and I've never doubted her ability to achieve extraordinary things. Her talent and commitment combined with the right environment makes all the difference. Our goal is to provide the infrastructure to perform at her very best,” said Cranmer.

"Together, we’ve learned what’s required to compete at the highest level and will work closely with the US National Team to prepare for LA 2028. Chloé’s best chapters are still ahead of her and we’re excited she’s back home.”

For the past six seasons Dygert has been part of the Canyon-SRAM team in the Women's WorldTour, where she had a rollercoaster of highs and lows, on and off the bike, following a catastrophic crash in the time trial at the 2020 UCI Road Worlds that could have ended her career.

Despite multiple surgeries, extensive rehabilitation, and further setbacks, Dygert demonstrated extraordinary resilience, adding two more World Championship titles and three Olympic medals to her remarkable palmarès, including Team Pursuit gold in Paris in 2024.

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"Coming home to TWENTY28 means more to me than I can really put into words. I've never stopped believing in what I can achieve," Dygert said in a team statement.

"Nicola [Cranmer] believed in me from the beginning and has never stopped. I’m grateful to her and the team for welcoming me home and supporting my health, recovery, and goals. I want to give myself every chance to discover what I’m capable of, and I can’t think of a better place than where it all began."

Chloé Dygert competed for four seasons with the TWENTY20 US team (Image credit: Twenty20 Pro Cycling)

During her time with the TWENTY16 and TWENTY20 programmes, Dygert earned 10 World Championship titles across road and track, an Olympic silver medal in the Team Pursuit at the 2016 Rio Games, and numerous international victories. Those years account for 10 of her 12 world titles to date and established the foundation for a career defined by success at the highest level of the sport.

"I don't know what the next two years will bring, but I know I want to give myself every possible chance to find out. And I can't think of a better place to do that than where it all began," Dygert added.

The team will collaborate with USA Cycling on her road and track preparation, shaping a race and training program around her health, performance, and ambitions for Los Angeles. Dygert's return reinforces TWENTY28's longstanding commitment to developing young talent and supporting athletes across multiple Olympiads, the team name changing every four years to reflect the next cycle.

In the coming weeks, the full roster for the 2028 Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 team will be announced, returning for a 12th season at the Continental level for women.

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