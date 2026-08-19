Renewi Tour: Jonathan Milan edges out Olav Kooij in photo finish to win a messy opening stage

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All the big-name sprinters to the fore after a rain-soaked day and a chaotic finale

DIEST, BELGIUM - AUGUST 19: (L-R) Stage winner Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek and Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Decathlon CMA CGM Team sprint at finish line during the 21st Renewi Tour 2026, Stage 1 a 191.3km stage from Diest to Diest / #UCIWT / on August 19, 2026 in Diest, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) came out on top on the opening stage of the Renewi Tour, edging out Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) in a bunch sprint at the end of a messy and sodden day of racing.

With so few sprint opportunities on offer at the Vuelta a España, the Renewi Tour has attracted a stellar list of sprinters and they were all to the fore on the opening day.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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