Tour of Britain Men: Olav Kooij turns the tables on Tim Merlier to win stage 3

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Axel Källberg takes third place in Beverley as Lewis Askey retains race lead

BEVERLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Decathlon CMA CGM Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 22nd Tour of Britain 2026, Stage 3 a 194.1km stage from Hull to Beverley on September 04, 2026 in Beverley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Olav Kooij celebrates stage victory in Beverley (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Olav Kooij (Decathlon CMA CGM) sprinted to victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Men, overcoming rival Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) in the final metres to take his first victory in this edition of the race.

Merlier settled for second in Beverly in what ended up feeling like a two-man sprint, with the two head and shoulders above the rest of the field. Axel Källberg (Lucky Sport Cycling Team) took third.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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