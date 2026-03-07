ProVelo Super League – Patrick Eddy prevails and Odette Lynch doubles up on stage 2 of Harbour City GP

Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) on her way to a second victory in as many days at the ProVelo Super League's Harbour City GP 2026

Australian champion Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan) and stage 1 winner Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) won stage two of the Harbour City GP on the Pheasant Wood circuit on Friday, with both also leading the overall ahead of the deciding stage 3 Queen stage.

The victor at last weekend's Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic, Sophie Edwards, came second in the women's race sprint behind her teammate on Saturday's stage in the New South Wales event that makes up the fourth round in the Hertz ProVelo Super League. The 18-year-old Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug) then took third for her second stage in a row.

In the men's race Oscar Gallagher also repeated as runner-up, crossing the line just behind Eddy. Oliver Bleddyn crossed the line a second back in third. leading the bunch over the line a second back from his stage winning teammate on the motorsport circuit, where Eddy took advantage of the last corner to create the gap.

"A bit of a MotoGP move there. I'm usually not the best cornerer in the world but it's something I've worked on the last few years," Eddy told broadcaster SBS.

"That whole race I was just trying to see the fastest line through every corner and I knew you could hit that apex a bit later and swing through and go on the inside and I nailed it in the final so I'm really happy with that."

The women raced 48 laps of the tight and rolling 1.4km motorsport circuit while the men took on 60 laps. It will, however, be further tomorrow when the event finishes on Sunday with a 101km queen stage for the women and a 125km race for the men at Kangaloon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's top 5 Position Rider/team Time 1 Patrick Eddy (Team Brennnan) 1:25:14 2 Oscar Gallagher (CCACHE x Bodywrap) - 3 Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) +1 4 Monty Manion (COBRA9 x Leigh Surveyors) - 5 Maxx Nuspan (Butterfields Ziptrak) -

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's top 5 Position Rider/team Time 1 Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) 1:43:16 2 Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) - 3 Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug) - 4 Anna Dubier (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE) - 5 Nicole Duncan (Team Redcat) -