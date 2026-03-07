ProVelo Super League – Patrick Eddy prevails and Odette Lynch doubles up on stage 2 of Harbour City GP

Race Results
By published

Butterfields Ziptrak lands two on the podium at Pheasant Wood with Sophie Edwards second, Oscar Gallagher snares men's runner-up spot again

Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) on her way to a second victory in as many days at the ProVelo Super League&#039;s Harbour City GP 2026
Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) on her way to a second victory in as many days at the ProVelo Super League's Harbour City GP 2026 (Image credit: ProVelo Super League / Harbour City GP)

Australian champion Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan) and stage 1 winner Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) won stage two of the Harbour City GP on the Pheasant Wood circuit on Friday, with both also leading the overall ahead of the deciding stage 3 Queen stage.

The victor at last weekend's Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic, Sophie Edwards, came second in the women's race sprint behind her teammate on Saturday's stage in the New South Wales event that makes up the fourth round in the Hertz ProVelo Super League. The 18-year-old Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug) then took third for her second stage in a row.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's top 5

Position

Rider/team

Time

1

Patrick Eddy (Team Brennnan)

1:25:14

2

Oscar Gallagher (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

-

3

Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan)

+1

4

Monty Manion (COBRA9 x Leigh Surveyors)

-

5

Maxx Nuspan (Butterfields Ziptrak)

-

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's top 5

Position

Rider/team

Time

1

Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak)

1:43:16

2

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak)

-

3

Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug)

-

4

Anna Dubier (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

-

5

Nicole Duncan (Team Redcat)

-

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.