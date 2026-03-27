E3 Saxo Classic: Mathieu van der Poel punishes rivals but fights to hold off fast-closing chase group for three-peat

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Per Strand Hagenes and Florian Vermeersch round out podium as four-rider pursuit of Alpecin-Premier Tech rider falls short

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the &#039;E3 Saxo Bank Classic&#039; one day cycling race, 208,8km from and to Harelbeke, on Friday 27 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech wins E3 Saxo Classic a third time (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) soloed to victory for the third time in a row in the E3 Saxo Classic, but for the first time he was nearly caught in the final kilometre.

Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was about to catch Van der Poel at the red kite, but chose that moment to sit up and look for one of his three companions to pull through, and found no help. With that one moment of hesitation, the chasers gave the win away to the Dutchman.

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HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 27: Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 68th E3 Saxo Classic 2026 a 208.5km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbek / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2026 in Harelbeke, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech was almost in the clutches of a four-rider chase when he found the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

The big warm-up for the Tour of Flanders, the E3 Saxo Classic, got off to a fast start with numerous attacks. After some 40 kilometres of attacks, a group of three riders grew to six, and the gap rapidly blew out to over three minutes.

Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ), Nicholas Zukowsky (Pinarello Q36.5), Michiel Lambrecht (Team Flanders - Baloise), Stan Dewulf (Decathlon CMA CGM), Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla), and Sven Erik Bystrøm (Uno-X Mobility) made up the leading group, and they were chased for most of the day by Sean Flynn and Henri-François Renard-Haquin (Picnic-PostNL) and Vojtěch Kmínek (Burgos Burpellet BH).

HARELBEKE, BELGIUM - MARCH 27: Sven Erik Bystrom of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility competes in the breakaway during the 68th E3 Saxo Classic 2026 a 208.5km one day race from Harelbeke to Harelbek / #UCIWT / on March 27, 2026 in Harelbeke, Belgium. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Sven Erik Bystrom of Uno-X Mobility leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 90km to go, an attack from behind brought seven more riders, including TotalEnergies' leader Anthony Turgis, into contact with the Flynn group but the peloton was within 30 seconds of that second chase while the leaders were three minutes up the road.

The Turgis group gained 50 seconds on the peloton, but overall, the gap to the leaders was shrinking below two minutes when Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) lit it up on the Taaienberg and was quickly joined by Van der Poel.

Dutch Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech pictured in action during the &#039;E3 Saxo Bank Classic&#039; one day cycling race, 208,8km from and to Harelbeke, on Friday 27 March 2026. BELGA PHOTO POOL TIM DE WAELE (Photo by POOL TIM DE WAELE / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)

Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) leads an attack with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van der Poel and Van Dijke bridged across to the Turgis group, and then on the Boigneberg with 63.5km to go, Van der Poel attacked and went solo in pursuit of the lead group.

However, with riders like Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) still behind, the peloton was highly motivated to bring back the escapees. They swept past the Turgis group with 53km to go, leaving Van der Poel in no-man’s land behind the breakaway.

Van der Poel had the leaders in sight on the Kapelberg with 48km to go and joined them 2km later, with a few kilometres to recover before the next climb, the Paterberg.