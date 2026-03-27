E3 Saxo Classic: Mathieu van der Poel punishes rivals but fights to hold off fast-closing chase group for three-peat

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) soloed to victory for the third time in a row in the E3 Saxo Classic, but for the first time he was nearly caught in the final kilometre.

Florian Vermeersch (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) was about to catch Van der Poel at the red kite, but chose that moment to sit up and look for one of his three companions to pull through, and found no help. With that one moment of hesitation, the chasers gave the win away to the Dutchman.

Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike) out-sprinted Vermeersch for second, leaving the Belgian to settle for third.

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Stan Dewulf (Decathlon CMA CGM), the last man standing from the day's early breakaway, finished fourth ahead of Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility).

Van der Poel spent more than 60 kilometres on the attack after following a move on the Boigneberg and ending up on his own for much longer than he had planned.

"I'm really happy with the win but it cost a lot of energy," a visibly exhausted Van der Poel said.

"I thought I could make it but with 5km to go, it nearly went wrong. Especially with at bit more than one k to go, the legs were just not really turning well anymore," he said.

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"And then I looked back and they were really close, but I knew if I waited, I would become fifth, because I didn't have the legs anymore to do a sprint. So I just did an all-out seated [effort] to the finish line."

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Premier Tech was almost in the clutches of a four-rider chase when he found the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

The big warm-up for the Tour of Flanders, the E3 Saxo Classic, got off to a fast start with numerous attacks. After some 40 kilometres of attacks, a group of three riders grew to six, and the gap rapidly blew out to over three minutes.

Bastien Tronchon (Groupama-FDJ), Nicholas Zukowsky (Pinarello Q36.5), Michiel Lambrecht (Team Flanders - Baloise), Stan Dewulf (Decathlon CMA CGM), Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla), and Sven Erik Bystrøm (Uno-X Mobility) made up the leading group, and they were chased for most of the day by Sean Flynn and Henri-François Renard-Haquin (Picnic-PostNL) and Vojtěch Kmínek (Burgos Burpellet BH).

Sven Erik Bystrom of Uno-X Mobility leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

With 90km to go, an attack from behind brought seven more riders, including TotalEnergies' leader Anthony Turgis, into contact with the Flynn group but the peloton was within 30 seconds of that second chase while the leaders were three minutes up the road.

The Turgis group gained 50 seconds on the peloton, but overall, the gap to the leaders was shrinking below two minutes when Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) lit it up on the Taaienberg and was quickly joined by Van der Poel.

Tim van Dijke (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) leads an attack with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Van der Poel and Van Dijke bridged across to the Turgis group, and then on the Boigneberg with 63.5km to go, Van der Poel attacked and went solo in pursuit of the lead group.

However, with riders like Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ) and Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) still behind, the peloton was highly motivated to bring back the escapees. They swept past the Turgis group with 53km to go, leaving Van der Poel in no-man’s land behind the breakaway.

Van der Poel had the leaders in sight on the Kapelberg with 48km to go and joined them 2km later, with a few kilometres to recover before the next climb, the Paterberg.