ProVelo Super League: Tom Cornish and Sophie Edwards open Q Tour with wins at Lakeside Raceway Road Race

Race Results
By published

Women's U23 rider Belinda Bailey and Men's U19 competitor Alistair Forsyth take runner up spots in sprint battles

Tom Cornish (Team Brennan) sprints to victory in stage 1 of the Q Tour, which is the final event in the 2026 Hertz ProVelo Super League
(Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League / Con Chronis)

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Tom Cornish (Team Brennan) claimed victory in the opening stage of the Q Tour on Friday, both claiming the Lakeside Raceway Road Race in a sprint battle.

Edwards won the women's stage 1 with a late surge, charging past the 21-year-old Belinda Bailey late. It was the 18-year-old Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug) who took third in the day of racing which played out over 28 laps of the 2.3km course, for a 64.4km race.

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Q Tour women's stage 1 top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak)

1:40:16

2

Belinda Bailey (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

-

3

Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug)

-

4

Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak)

-

5

Chloe Bowen (ARA-Skip Capital)

-

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Q Tour men's stage 1 top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Tom Cornish (Team Brennan)

1:47:37

2

Alistair Forsyth (VIS p/b K.O.M.P)

-

3

Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

-

4

Conor Leahy (Team Brennan)

-

5

Dimitar Jovanoski (X-Speed Australia Cycle Club)

-

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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