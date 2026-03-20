ProVelo Super League: Tom Cornish and Sophie Edwards open Q Tour with wins at Lakeside Raceway Road Race

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) and Tom Cornish (Team Brennan) claimed victory in the opening stage of the Q Tour on Friday, both claiming the Lakeside Raceway Road Race in a sprint battle.

Edwards won the women's stage 1 with a late surge, charging past the 21-year-old Belinda Bailey late. It was the 18-year-old Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug) who took third in the day of racing which played out over 28 laps of the 2.3km course, for a 64.4km race.

In the opening men's stage of the final round of the Hertz ProVelo Super League for 2026 it was 17-year-old Alastair Forsyth (VIS p/b K.O.M.P) who came second behind Cornish while Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) took third in the 84km and 35 lap men's race.

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"It was a pretty hard race, each lap with the squeeze on the hill," Cornish said in a team interview posted on Instagram, with the win coming immediately on his return to the road after a track block which saw him take the top spot in the Team Pursuit with the Australian team at the World Cup in Perth earlier this month. "I didn't have too much left at the end but the boys did a perfect lead out so I just had to roll it through and I just got it done in the end."

The Q Tour, which runs over three stages, continues with a criterium on Saturday at the Brisbane International Cycle Park. The race and 2026 series then concludes on Sunday with the Queen stage, which finishes on Mount Mee.

The final event in the ProVelo Super League series, which is currently being led by Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) and Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan), could also potentially face some wet weather in the coming two days, with the forecast in the 'Sunshine State' pointing to warm conditions but also a high possibility of rain.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Q Tour women's stage 1 top 5 Position Rider/Team Time 1 Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak) 1:40:16 2 Belinda Bailey (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE) - 3 Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug) - 4 Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak) - 5 Chloe Bowen (ARA-Skip Capital) -

Swipe to scroll horizontally Q Tour men's stage 1 top 5 Position Rider/Team Time 1 Tom Cornish (Team Brennan) 1:47:37 2 Alistair Forsyth (VIS p/b K.O.M.P) - 3 Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) - 4 Conor Leahy (Team Brennan) - 5 Dimitar Jovanoski (X-Speed Australia Cycle Club) -