ProVelo Super League: Finlay Walsh claims record-breaking Grafton to Inverell as Kirsty Watts flies solo in Mt Mitchell to Inverell

Race Results
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Watts sets out alone for 100km to take victory as Walsh prevails in sprint with Lindon Milostic

Finlay Walsh (CCACHE x Bodywrap) wins the Grafton to Inverell 2026
(Image credit: ProVelo Super League / Con Chronis & Beardy McBeard)

Finlay Walsh (CCACHE x Bodywrap) won a speedy record-breaking edition of the men's Squadron Energy Grafton to Inverell on Saturday, while Kirsty Watts flew solo to claim a clear-cut win in the women's Kennards Hire Mt Mitchell to Inverell.

It was Maria Laurie who was next over the line in the 110km women's race, 1:46 back from Watts, while Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak) claimed third at 5:14 back in the competition, which started the fifth round of the Hertz ProVelo Super League.

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Men's Grafton to Inverell top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Finlay Walsh (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

5:26:59

2

Lindon Milostic (Team Rauland)

-

3

Jeremy Smith Butterfields Ziptrak)

-

4

Levi Hone (Team Brennan)

-

5

Toby Inglis (VIS p/b K.O.M.P)

+16

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Women's Mt Mitchell to Inverell top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Kirsty Watts (Meridian Bikebug)

2:38:03

2

Maria Laurie (Canterbury Track)

1:46

3

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak)

5:14

4

Belinda Bailey (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

-

5

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat)

-

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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