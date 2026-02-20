ProVelo Super League: Sophia Sammons and Oliver Bleddyn win Tour of Tasmania stage 2

Solo victories for both riders, with Sammons carving out a gap of more than a minute-and-a-half to the chase group

Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) on the top step of the stage 2 Tour of Tasmania podium with Oscar Gallagher (CCACHExBodywrap) second and William Heffernan third in the race which is part of the 2026 Hertz ProVelo Super League
Bleddyn on the top step of the podium with Gallagher and Heffernan (Image credit: Hertz ProVelo Super League)

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat) and Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan) claimed solo victories in the stage 2 Gunns Plain road race at the Tour of Tasmania, the second round of the 2026 ProVelo SuperLeague.

Bleddyn, an Olympic gold medallist on the track, carved out a gap of 18 seconds to runner-up Oscar Gallagher (CCACHE x Bodywrap) after going solo while William Heffernan (Randwick Botany Cycling Club) was third in the men's 126.9km road race on the Gunns Plain Loop from Penguin.

Tour of Tasmania stage 2 - Women's top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Sophia Sammons (Team Redcat)

3:16:59

2

Katelyn Nicholson (Butterfields Ziptrack)

+1:46

3

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrack)

-

4

Isla Bradbury (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

-

5

Ruby Taylor (Team Redcat)

-

Tour of Tasmania stage 2 - Men's top 5

Position

Rider/Team

Time

1

Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan)

3:11:59

2

Oscar Gallagher (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

+18

3

William Heffernan (Randwick Botany Cycling Club)

-

4

Conor Leahy (Team Brennan)

-

5

Connor Wright (Falcons Pedal Mafia)

-

