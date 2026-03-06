ProVelo Super League – Odette Lynch and Kurt Eather capture Cronulla criterium wins at Harbour City GP opener

Oscar Gallagher makes it one-two for CCACHE x Bodywrap in men's race as Belinda Bailey takes women's runner-up spot

Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) celebrates a winning sprint on the stage 1 criterium in Cronulla at the Harbour City GP, the fourth round of the 2026 ProVelo Super League
Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) celebrates a winning sprint on the stage 1 criterium in Cronulla at the Harbour City GP, the fourth round of the 2026 ProVelo Super League (Image credit: ProVelo Super League 2026 / Harbour City GP)

Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing) and Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap) sprinted to victory in the beachside opening criterium of the three-stage Harbour City GP on Friday.

Eather, who also won in Cronulla at last year's edition of the race, was followed over the line by teammate Oscar Gallagher, while it was Australian road champion Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan) who took third in the fourth round in the Hertz ProVelo Super League.

Women's stage 1 top 5

Position

Rider/team

Time

1

Odette Lynch (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)

1:04:21

2

Belinda Bailey (Nstrmo x Attaquer x CCACHE)

-

3

Amelie Sanders (Meridian Bikebug

-

4

Sophie Edwards (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)

-

5

Keely Bennett (Butterfields Ziptrak Racing)

-

Men's top 5

Position

Rider/team

Time

1

Kurt Eather (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

59:03

2

Oscar Gallagher (CCACHE x Bodywrap)

-

3

Patrick Eddy (Team Brennan)

-

4

Oliver Bleddyn (Team Brennan)

-

5

Alistair Forsyth (VIS p/b K.O.M.P)

-

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

