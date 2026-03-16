'So hectic' – After chasing an unrelenting Mathieu van der Poel and dodging 'dive bombing' crash Sam Welsford remains steadfast to take second in last chance at Tirreno Adriatico

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"Every time I looked down I was doing over 500 watts" says Welsford of furious pace driven by Van der Poel on climb in Cycling Pro Net interview

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, ITALY - MARCH 15: Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Sam Welsford of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 61st Tirreno-Adriatico 2026, Stage 7 a 142km stage from Civitanova Marche to San Benedetto del Tronto / #UCIWT / on March 15, 2026 in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Sam Welsford (Ineos Grenadiers) finishes second behind Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) on stage 7 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico on Sunday may have ended up delivering the expected sprint but it was far from straightforward for the likes of Sam Welsford (Ineos Grenadiers) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) to get to the point where they could vie for victory. The climbs may have came early, but it turned out there was also another lofty challenge to overcome – Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) on the front and intent on putting in a big effort.

The uphill kicked in at less than 30km into the day of racing on the 143km stage 7, with two climbs in quick succession and while Alpecin-Premier Tech riders were swapping through to keep up the pace on the initial ascent and early on the second it was when Van der Poel took a position at the front at about 97km to go that the the field really began to splinter.

Then he stayed there for pretty much the entirety of the next 30km – in a move viewed as an in race Milan-San Remo training effort – making it far from an easy task for the sprinters to reconnect, even though it was essentially just one rider that did the lions share of the work to both create the split and keep the chase at bay well into the flat finishing circuits.

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Welsford, however, was among those who managed to avoid the crash – just.

For Welsford it ended with a WorldTour stage podium finish– his fourth of the season so far – though of course another spot up the results tally was what he was really after.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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