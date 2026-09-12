'We will now be in the third or fourth row of favourites' – Slovenia announce squad for Road World Championships with Primož Roglič as leader in Tadej Pogačar's absence

Primož Roglič leads the way for Slovenia at the Montreal Worlds

Slovenia has announced its team for the upcoming Road World Championships in Canada, with Primož Roglič leading the men's selection in the absence of two-time world champion Tadej Pogačar.

Roglič, currently battling for the red jersey in the final weekend of the Vuelta a España, will lead the Slovenian men's squad in Montreal, guiding an eight-man team in the road race.

He'll be joined by Jan Tratnik, Matej Mohorič, Luka Mezgec, Matevž Govekar, Gal Glivar, and Tilen Finkšt, while Vuelta breakthrough rider Jakob Omrzel is the likely eighth man.

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The women's team will see Urška Zigart joined by Nika Bobnar in a two-rider squad. Bobnar and Tratnik will both take part in the time trial.

"It's true that we don't have Tadej in our ranks, which is a handicap, but also an advantage. We see that Primož is in a form he hasn't been in for a long time, and Jan is also in form," Slovenian national selector Uroš Murn told RTV.slo.

"Let's hope that we will also get permission for Jakob to compete. All the attention that would have been on us will now be focused on the Belgians and the French. We will now be in the third or fourth row of favourites."

Roglič has a mixed record at Road World Championships over the years, with a sixth place in Imola 2020 his best road race result. He took silver in the time trial at the 2017 Worlds in Bergen, Norway, meanwhile.

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Murn said that the hilly course in Montreal is suited to Roglič's abilities.

"Primož probably can't believe in himself yet and I believe he will be able to take advantage of that. The slopes in the race suit him, the route is technically not that demanding, as the roads are wide.

"It will be important to position him in the group to protect him at the front and to ensure that he has the help he needs.

"Now all the national teams' appetites have grown after they experienced the shock of Pogačar's withdrawal. Everything will change. For me, the favourite is Remco Evenepoel, but I think they will have friction within the team, because Wout van Aert, who is racing exceptionally in the Vuelta, also wants to win."

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