'We will now be in the third or fourth row of favourites' – Slovenia announce squad for Road World Championships with Primož Roglič as leader in Tadej Pogačar's absence

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CASTELLO, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe reacts after the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 6 a 177.4km stage from Alcossebre to Castello / #UCIWT / on August 267 2026 in Castello, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Primož Roglič leads the way for Slovenia at the Montreal Worlds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slovenia has announced its team for the upcoming Road World Championships in Canada, with Primož Roglič leading the men's selection in the absence of two-time world champion Tadej Pogačar.

Roglič, currently battling for the red jersey in the final weekend of the Vuelta a España, will lead the Slovenian men's squad in Montreal, guiding an eight-man team in the road race.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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