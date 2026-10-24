Tom Pidcock finishes career-best fifth in UCI rankings with Pinarello Q36.5 bringing in major reinforcements for 2027

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British rider leads Swiss ProTeam to 12th in rankings, ahead of six WorldTour teams

Tom Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 2nd Andorra MoraBanc Classica 2026 a 125km one day race from Andorra la Vella to Coll de la Botella 2072m on June 21, 2026 in Coll de la Botella, Andorra. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tom Pidcock closed out the 2026 season with a career-best fifth in the UCI rankings, leading Pinarello Q36.5 to their best season yet as they punched well above their weight as a ProTeam to finish as the 12th-best team in the world.

Out-ranking six of the 18 WorldTour teams, the Swiss team won nine races, including Eddie Dunbar's stunning stage victory at the Vuelta a España, and five for Pidcock, including Milano-Torino, and a stage of the Tour of the Alps.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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