'A lot of eyes have been on me and I need to learn how to deal with that' – Tom Pidcock adjusts to favourite status ahead of Il Lombardia

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British rider talks tactical headaches ahead of the final Monument of the season

Tom Pidcock of the Pinarello - Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team attends the team presentation for the 120th edition of Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy, on October 9, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto)
Pidcock will start Il Lombardia with a lot of attention on him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has been one of the strongest riders of the past couple of weeks, and the question of whether he can win Il Lombardia is perhaps not a question of legs but of tactics.

The Pinarello-Q36.5 rider kicked off his late-season one-day campaign with victory at the GP Industria & Artigianato, but since then he has suffered a string of near misses, at the GP de Québec (4th), GP de Montréal (6th), World Championships (7th), Giro dell’Emilia (2nd), and Tre Valli Varesine (2nd).

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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