'I was getting less and less enjoyment from modern cycling' – Julian Alaphilippe opens up for first time about retirement and knowing when to stop

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French rider said he had 'had enough of the limelight' and is content with his decision to stop racing

Julian Alaphilippe climbs during a stage of the 2026 Tour de France
Alaphilippe closed out his career at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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French starl Julian Alaphilippe has spoken publicly for the first time since his retirement, saying that he was losing enjoyment in cycling and is happy to be out of the limelight.

Alaphilippe, 34, confirmed over the summer that the final stage of the Tour de France in July had been his final day as a professional cyclist, bringing an end to a 14-year career that saw him win the World Championships twice among a long list of accolades that made him one of French cycling's biggest stars.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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