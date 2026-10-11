HG Cross: Michael Vanthourenhout scores solo victory in Dendermonde as Pauwels Sauzen go 1-2

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Yordi Corsus second for Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw, Joran Wyseure third

Michael Vanthourenhour wins HG Cross Dendermonde 2026
Vanthourenhout on the way to victory (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Michael Vanthourenhout took his second win of the cyclo-cross season in the HG Cross in Dendermonde, playing off the work of his Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw team to force a selection and then soloing over the course's biggest obstacle on the last lap.

Yordi Corsus made it a 1-2 for the team, with Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) out-sprinting Pauwels Sauzen's Gerben Kuypers to prevent a clean sweep of the podium.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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