'Challenge is also a unifying calling card' – The logistics of running a far-flung Gravel World Championships

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'Nannup is isolated to an extent, but that's the reason why it has the best gravel in the world' says race director Stephen Gallagher

The course which SEVEN and the UCI Gravel World Championships is playing out on this year
(Image credit: Daniela Tomassi / SEVEN Gravel Race)

Less than 1,000 people live in Nannup, which is one of those peaceful country towns where it is serene at night, the stars above are a mass of bright pinpoints in the sky, and the rowdiest part of the day is dawn, when the bird calls deliver not a waking tune, but something more akin to a grand orchestra inviting you to launch into another day.

It's hard to imagine what's to come for this Western Australian bush town in the Blackwood Valley when driving in through the tree-lined roads on Monday night. The increasing undulations hint at what's ahead for the riders out on the challenging course for Saturday and Sunday's UCI Gravel World Championships. But it's hard not to wonder: can this small town really host a World Championships, with around 1000 riders and all the extras that come along with a rainbow jersey race?

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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