Six-day American Criterium Cup summer schedule confirmed for 2027 while USA CRITS taking shape for spring - North American Roundup

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Armed Forces Cycling Classic switches one men's event to UCI 1.2 road race and retains other pro criteriums with consistent prize purse for all pros

Skylar Schneider takes red jersey for ACC with win at Tulsa Tough 2026
Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) takes red jersey for ACC with win at Tulsa Tough 2026 (Image credit: Marcus Janzow / American Criterium Cup)
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For a third year, the American Criterium Cup will include six stops across the central and western US to determine overall individual and team champions among well-established criterium events. Races will take place from June 11 to September 5, with Saint Francis Tulsa Tough establishing the first leaderboards in Oklahoma and the finale at the Bommarito Audi West County Gateway Cup in Missouri.

The Tour of America's Dairyland will host the second race in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on June 26, with the third race, the Bailey & Glasser LLP Twilight Criterium in Boise, Idaho on July 10. After the August 1 Fulton Market race with Chicago GRIT, the series swings back to the west for the Salt Lake Criterium in Utah on August 7, and then a month later, the winners will be decided in St. Louis.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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