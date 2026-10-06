Binche-Chimay-Binche: Paul Magnier slams the door on Lotto-Intermarché duo for winning sprint
Trio of riders break free on final corner between cobbles to settle podium
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) triumphed at Binche-Chimay-Binche, winning the sprint finish to score his 12th victory of the 2026 season.
Lotto-Intermarché set up the lead-out in the final kilometre after the two Belgian teams caught lone late attacker Lewis Askey (NSN) with just over one kilometre to go.
The team couldn't outpace Giro d'Italia points winner Magnier, though, as he came off the wheel of Jenno Berckmoes to blast past to win in the final metres of the hilly 206.8km race. Berckmoes had to settle for second place as his lead-out man Lionel Taiminiaux rounded out the podium in third.
Early on in the day, a seven-man break went clear, with Siebe Deweirdt (Flanders-Baloise), Paul Conor (TotalEnergies), Victor Hannes (Aarco), Rokas Adomaitis (Energus), Harry Lasker (Modern Adventure), Léo Schyns (Color Code-Alu Center), and Kévin Avoine (Van Rysel Roubaix) all making it away.
The breakaway riders never got more than three minutes up the road, however, and Lasker, Schyns, and Avoine dropped away before the race hit the finishing circuit. At 65km to go, Deweirdt, Conor, Hannes, and Adomaitis had 1:20 on the peloton, which was led by Soudal-QuickStep.
That advantage quickly faded as a group including Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-QuickStep) and Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike) moved across the gap. With 50km to run, the break was caught for good.
A group of seven including Toms Skujinš (Lidl-Trek), Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Rose Rockets), Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Laurenz Rex (Soudal-QuickStep) went clear at 41km to go as Magnier crashed before rejoining the peloton.
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At 32km to go, the move came to an end as the peloton brought it back. More attacks came and went, but nothing stuck as the riders prepared to tackle the final lap of the race. Several riders attacked early on the lap with 12km to go, with Stuyven, Thibaud Gruel (Groupama-FDJ United), Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl-Trek) getting away.
Kragh Andersen went solo off the front into the final 10km before Stuyven, Gruel, and Laporte came back along with several others 6km from the line. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Lewis Askey (NSN) were also up there in a new 10-man leading group.
The group didn't survive out front until the finish, however, with the peloton making the catch at 2km to go as Askey took off alone. He couldn't hold off the might of Soudal-QuickStep and Lotto-Intermarché in the chase, and so the final sprint was set up with Lotto leading the way.
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Results
|
Position
|
Rider (Country) Team
|
Time
|
1
|
Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal-QuickStep
|
4:35:54
|
2
|
Jenno Berckmoes (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:00:01
|
3
|
Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:00:02
|
4
|
Jordi Meeus (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:05
|
5
|
David Dekker (Ned) Beat CC p/b Saxo
|
0:00:05
|
6
|
Xabier Berasategi Garmendia (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:00:05
|
7
|
Thibaud Gruel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:00:05
|
8
|
Rick Pluimers (Ned) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:00:05
|
9
|
Anthony Turgis (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:00:05
|
10
|
Hodei Muñoz Gabiña (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step Devo Team
|
0:00:05
|
11
|
Lukáš Kubiš (Svk) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:00:05
|
12
|
Clément Russo (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:00:05
|
13
|
Gari Ugarte Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:00:05
|
14
|
Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:00:05
|
15
|
Søren Wærenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:05
|
16
|
Frits Biesterbos (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:05
|
17
|
Ben Oliver (NZl) Modern Adventure
|
0:00:05
|
18
|
Florian Senechal (Fra) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:00:05
|
19
|
Arnaud De Lie (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:00:05
|
20
|
Jonas Geens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:00:05
|
21
|
Biniam Girmay (Eri) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:00:05
|
22
|
Maxime Jarnet (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:00:05
|
23
|
Edward Theuns (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:00:05
|
24
|
Johan Meens (Bel) Aarco
|
0:00:05
|
25
|
Lander Loockx (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:00:05
|
26
|
Joppe Heremans (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:00:05
|
27
|
Milan Lanhove (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise
|
0:00:09
|
28
|
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:09
|
29
|
Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise
|
0:00:09
|
30
|
Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:00:09
|
31
|
Ferre Geeraerts (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise
|
0:00:09
|
32
|
Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:09
|
33
|
Matthew Brennan (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:09
|
34
|
Thomas Gachignard (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:00:09
|
35
|
Abram Stockman (Bel) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:00:09
|
36
|
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:00:09
|
37
|
Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:00:09
|
38
|
Dylan Vandenstorme (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise
|
0:00:13
|
39
|
Rait Ärm (Est) Energus Cycling Team
|
0:00:13
|
40
|
Simon Goossens (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:00:15
|
41
|
Hugo Scala Jr. (USA) Modern Adventure
|
0:00:15
|
42
|
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:00:15
|
43
|
Camille Charret (Fra) Cofidis
|
0:00:15
|
44
|
Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:00:17
|
45
|
Sunekær Mathias Norsgaard (Den) Lidl-Trek
|
0:00:21
|
46
|
Seb Grindley (GBr) Lidl-Trek Future Racing
|
0:00:21
|
47
|
Samuel Leroux (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:00:21
|
48
|
Lennert Belmans (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:00:21
|
49
|
Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:00:21
|
50
|
Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:21
|
51
|
Blume William Levy (Den) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:21
|
52
|
Thom van der Werff (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:24
|
53
|
Kévin Avoine (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:00:26
|
54
|
Matis Louvel (Fra) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:00:27
|
55
|
Gilles Dockx (Bel) Aarco
|
0:00:27
|
56
|
Siebe Roesems (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:00:27
|
57
|
Leander Van Hautegem (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise
|
0:00:27
|
58
|
Xabier Isasa Larrañaga (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|
0:00:27
|
59
|
Sean Flynn (GBr) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:37
|
60
|
Jesse Kramer (Ned) Beat CC p/b Saxo
|
0:00:42
|
61
|
Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:00:44
|
62
|
Daniel Smajkic Årnes (Nor) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:00:44
|
63
|
Lennes Jacobs (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|
0:00:44
|
64
|
Pietro Mattio (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:46
|
65
|
Per Strand Hagenes (Nor) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:46
|
66
|
Christophe Laporte (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:00:46
|
67
|
Laurenz Rex (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:00:46
|
68
|
Florian Dauphin (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:00:46
|
69
|
Axel Huens (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:00:46
|
70
|
Romet Pajur (Est) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:00:46
|
71
|
Noah Brits (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|
0:00:54
|
72
|
Casper Matyáš Kopecký (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:01:00
|
73
|
Pierre Thierry (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:01:12
|
74
|
Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:01:14
|
75
|
Matys Grisel (Fra) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:01:14
|
76
|
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:01:14
|
77
|
Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|
0:01:30
|
78
|
Jackson Medway (Aus) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:01:38
|
79
|
Mark Stewart (GBr) Modern Adventure
|
0:01:38
|
80
|
Adam Ťoupalík (Cze) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:01:40
|
81
|
Kenny Molly (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:01:40
|
82
|
Rayan Boulahoite (Fra) Totalenergies
|
0:01:43
|
83
|
Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:01:44
|
84
|
Toms Skujins (Lat) Lidl-Trek
|
0:01:47
|
85
|
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:01:47
|
86
|
Timo Kielich (Bel) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:01:47
|
87
|
Arthur Kluckers (Lux) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:01:49
|
88
|
Lewis Askey (GBr) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:01:50
|
89
|
Marco Haller (Aut) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:01:50
|
90
|
Guillaume Boivin (Can) NSN Cycling Team
|
0:01:54
|
91
|
Arne Marit (Bel) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|
0:02:03
|
92
|
Hartthijs De Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:02:03
|
93
|
Edoardo Affini (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike
|
0:02:03
|
94
|
Jochem Kerckhaert (Ned) Beat CC p/b Saxo
|
0:02:03
|
95
|
Warre Vangheluwe (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|
0:02:03
|
96
|
Joren Bloem (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets
|
0:02:52
|
97
|
Maurice Ballerstedt (Ger) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|
0:05:38
|
98
|
Rokas Adomaitis (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team
|
0:05:50
|
99
|
Joseph Brookes (GBr) Cofidis
|
0:05:50
|
100
|
Esteban Foucher (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:05:53
|
101
|
Titouan Fontaine (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|
0:05:53
|
102
|
Léandre Huck (Fra) Van Rysel Roubaix
|
0:05:53
|
103
|
Samuel Boardman (USA) Modern Adventure
|
0:05:53
|
104
|
Martin Pluto (Lat) Energus Cycling Team
|
0:06:10
|
105
|
Cedric Beullens (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:10
|
106
|
Storm Ingebrigtsen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|
0:06:10
|
107
|
Jan Maas (Ned) Cofidis
|
0:06:18
|
108
|
Oliver Mätik (Est) Tudor Pro Cycling
|
0:06:18
|
109
|
Michiel Coppens (Bel) Beat CC p/b Saxo
|
0:06:18
|
110
|
Brody Mcdonald (USA) Modern Adventure
|
0:06:18
|
111
|
Siebe Deweirdt (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise
|
0:06:18
|
112
|
Max Kroonen (Ned) Beat CC p/b Saxo
|
0:06:18
|
113
|
Milan Fretin (Bel) Cofidis
|
0:06:18
|
114
|
Victor Hannes (Bel) Aarco
|
0:06:18
|
115
|
Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:18
|
116
|
Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché
|
0:06:18
|
117
|
Lucas Jacques (Bel) Color Code-Alu Center
|
0:06:29
|
DNS
|
Hannu Brits (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 117 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Sybren Nicolaides (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 118 - Cell 2
|
DNS
|
Ian Lopez De San Roman (USA) Modern Adventure
|Row 119 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jocelyn Baguelin (Fra) Aarco
|Row 120 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Kamiel Hannes (Bel) Aarco
|Row 121 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gibbe Staes (Bel) Aarco
|Row 122 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Axel Van Den Broek (Bel) Aarco
|Row 123 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Roger Suren (Ger) Alpecin-Premier Tech
|Row 124 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marijn Maas (Ned) Beat CC p/b Saxo
|Row 125 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Warre Van den Meerssche (Bel) Beat CC p/b Saxo
|Row 126 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Damy De Bruyne (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 127 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Elias Reyns (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 128 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Jelle Roelandt (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 129 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Glen Van Nuffelen (Bel) Benediction Banafrica Team
|Row 130 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Camille Caillet (Bel) Color Code-Alu Center
|Row 131 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Guillaume Daix (Bel) Color Code-Alu Center
|Row 132 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Theo Demarcin (Bel) Color Code-Alu Center
|Row 133 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Gaspard Kets (Bel) Color Code-Alu Center
|Row 134 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Matteo Melotte (Bel) Color Code-Alu Center
|Row 135 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Leo Schyns (Bel) Color Code-Alu Center
|Row 136 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Aironas Gerdauskas (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 137 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nikolas Klimavicius (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 138 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Rokas Kmieliauskas (Ltu) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 139 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Marceli Pera (Pol) Energus Cycling Team
|Row 140 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Louis Sutton (GBr) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Row 141 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Karl Sagnier (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United
|Row 142 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Thor Michielsen (Bel) Lidl-Trek
|Row 143 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Harry Lasker (USA) Modern Adventure
|Row 144 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Riley Sheehan (USA) NSN Cycling Team
|Row 145 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Mick Van Dijke (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 146 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
|Row 147 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal-QuickStep
|Row 148 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Victor Vercouillie (Bel) Team Flanders-Baloise
|Row 149 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Milan De Ceuster (Bel) Picnic PostNL
|Row 150 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 151 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Timo De Jong (Ned) Picnic PostNL
|Row 152 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Paul Conor (Fra) Totalenergies
|Row 153 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Johan Eltoft (Den) Tudor Pro Cycling
|Row 154 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Håkon Eiksund Øksnes (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
|Row 155 - Cell 2
|
DNF
|
Joes Oosterlinck (Bel) Van Rysel Roubaix
|Row 156 - Cell 2
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.
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