Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner of 2026 Binche - Chimay - Binche / Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) triumphed at Binche-Chimay-Binche, winning the sprint finish to score his 12th victory of the 2026 season.

Lotto-Intermarché set up the lead-out in the final kilometre after the two Belgian teams caught lone late attacker Lewis Askey (NSN) with just over one kilometre to go.

The team couldn't outpace Giro d'Italia points winner Magnier, though, as he came off the wheel of Jenno Berckmoes to blast past to win in the final metres of the hilly 206.8km race. Berckmoes had to settle for second place as his lead-out man Lionel Taiminiaux rounded out the podium in third.

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Early on in the day, a seven-man break went clear, with Siebe Deweirdt (Flanders-Baloise), Paul Conor (TotalEnergies), Victor Hannes (Aarco), Rokas Adomaitis (Energus), Harry Lasker (Modern Adventure), Léo Schyns (Color Code-Alu Center), and Kévin Avoine (Van Rysel Roubaix) all making it away.

The breakaway riders never got more than three minutes up the road, however, and Lasker, Schyns, and Avoine dropped away before the race hit the finishing circuit. At 65km to go, Deweirdt, Conor, Hannes, and Adomaitis had 1:20 on the peloton, which was led by Soudal-QuickStep.

That advantage quickly faded as a group including Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-QuickStep) and Per Strand Hagenes (Visma-Lease a Bike) moved across the gap. With 50km to run, the break was caught for good.

A group of seven including Toms Skujinš (Lidl-Trek), Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Rose Rockets), Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), and Laurenz Rex (Soudal-QuickStep) went clear at 41km to go as Magnier crashed before rejoining the peloton.

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At 32km to go, the move came to an end as the peloton brought it back. More attacks came and went, but nothing stuck as the riders prepared to tackle the final lap of the race. Several riders attacked early on the lap with 12km to go, with Stuyven, Thibaud Gruel (Groupama-FDJ United), Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike), and Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl-Trek) getting away.

Kragh Andersen went solo off the front into the final 10km before Stuyven, Gruel, and Laporte came back along with several others 6km from the line. Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X Mobility) and Lewis Askey (NSN) were also up there in a new 10-man leading group.

The group didn't survive out front until the finish, however, with the peloton making the catch at 2km to go as Askey took off alone. He couldn't hold off the might of Soudal-QuickStep and Lotto-Intermarché in the chase, and so the final sprint was set up with Lotto leading the way.

Final podium (L-R): Jenno Berckmoes of Lotto -ntermarché on second place, race winner Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep and Lionel Taminiaux of Lotto-Intermarché on third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

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