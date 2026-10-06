Binche-Chimay-Binche: Paul Magnier slams the door on Lotto-Intermarché duo for winning sprint

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Trio of riders break free on final corner between cobbles to settle podium

Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner of 2026 Binche - Chimay - Binche / Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke
Paul Magnier of Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner of 2026 Binche - Chimay - Binche / Memorial Frank Vandenbroucke (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) triumphed at Binche-Chimay-Binche, winning the sprint finish to score his 12th victory of the 2026 season.

Lotto-Intermarché set up the lead-out in the final kilometre after the two Belgian teams caught lone late attacker Lewis Askey (NSN) with just over one kilometre to go.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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