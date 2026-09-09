Vuelta a España 2026: Stage 18 time trial start times

News
By
Published

Enric Mas the last rider off as he races to defend his overall race lead

Enric Mas on his time trial bike
Enric Mas during the opening stage time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Enric Mas will tackle the biggest obstacle to his first overall victory in his home Grand Tour at the 2026 Vuelta a España on Thursday: the 32.1-kilometre stage 18 individual time trial from El Puerto de Santa María to Jerez de la Frontera.

Mas doesn't have a great history when it comes to time trials in Grand Tours - in 2021, he lost over two minutes to Primož Roglič in a 33.8km test in the Vuelta. In 2022, it was 1:03 over 30.9km to Roglič (and 1:51 to Remco Evenepoel).

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.