Vuelta a España 2026: Stage 18 time trial start times

Enric Mas will tackle the biggest obstacle to his first overall victory in his home Grand Tour at the 2026 Vuelta a España on Thursday: the 32.1-kilometre stage 18 individual time trial from El Puerto de Santa María to Jerez de la Frontera.

Mas doesn't have a great history when it comes to time trials in Grand Tours - in 2021, he lost over two minutes to Primož Roglič in a 33.8km test in the Vuelta. In 2022, it was 1:03 over 30.9km to Roglič (and 1:51 to Remco Evenepoel).

The 2026 Vuelta a España, without Tadej Pogačar since he abandoned after crashing on stage 8, is a very different scenario and could probably be better compared to the 2018 Vuelta.

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Mas finished sixth in a 32km test on stage 16 that year, and hardly lost any time on any of his fellow GC contenders. In fact, he gained time on race leader Simon Yates and climbed up one spot after finishing sixth on the stage.

This year, Roglič has been off his best because of an accident before the start of the race, and is third overall at 2:10. Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) is second at 2:06. With the rest more than four minutes behind, Mas really only needs to worry about the Slovenian.

The stage will get underway at 2:07 p.m. local time with Mathias Norsgaard (Lidl-Trek) the first down the ramp.

Of the early starters, keep an eye on Ethan Hayter (Soudal-Quickstep) - fifth down the ramp at 2:11 p.m. - as an early favourite for the hot seat.

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The most imposing figure in the time trial is Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), who will be starting at 3:50 p.m. ahead of the wave of GC favourites.

His teammate Sepp Kuss will lead off the top 10 of the Vuelta GC standings at 4:37 p.m., while Mas is the last rider to start at 4:55 p.m.

The time trial will take an estimated 35 minutes to complete so we will know where the GC contenders stand by 5:30 p.m.

Be sure to tune into Cyclingnews for our live coverage and expert analysis after the stage.

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