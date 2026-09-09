Forget the WorldTour, downhill MTB is the closest thing cycling has to Formula 1

We are all used to professional road cycling, where marginal gains still mean shaving grams, chasing aero numbers in a wind tunnel, and hoping a new skinsuit saves half a watt. Don't get me wrong, as a lifelong bike nerd, I love all the latest WorldTour tech, but for me there's another branch of bike racing that trumps it.

If you want to see real bike tech, where cycling actually starts to resemble a motorsport paddock with things like tuned mass dampers, data acquisition rigs, chassis compliance, advanced suspension and more, you really need to check out the gravity disciplines in mountain bike racing.

Downhill, since its roots in the mid '90s, has always been a hotbed of innovation. Many of the things we take for granted on modern mountain bikes, like disc brakes, full suspension and progressive geometry, all started in the pursuit of speed down a hillside.

The tracks are three to five minutes of controlled violence over rock gardens, roots, and braking bumps that would shake a normal bike and rider to pieces. To survive that, let alone win it, teams have to optimise bikes to not only be fast, tuned to the trail, and adaptable to rider preferences, but also make it to the bottom of the hill in one piece.

This has created an atmosphere of constant development and testing, with a broader scope for improvement than in the WorldTour, much like motorsports.

Now, granted, the amount of money a cycling team has to spend is pennies compared to their Formula 1 cousins, but that has only furthered the innovation, as teams, mechanics, and engineers have relied on ingenuity and clever solutions to tricky technical problems.

Weight in the wrong place, on purpose

Santa Cruz Syndicate are one of the leading teams in modern downhill, with all of their riders in the top 5 at the recent Val Di Sole World Championships, and lead rider Jackson Goldstone grabbed his second rainbow jersey too.

I was lucky enough to be shown around their team truck by team manager Rob Copeland to see how they optimise their V10 bikes for race weekend.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

This bike went on to win Gold in the men's downhill race.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Santa Cruz Syndicate use a range of methods to add ballast to their bikes.

Start with something that sounds like it shouldn't work: adding weight to make a bike faster. In the WorldTour, mass has long been the enemy of speed. Riders and teams go to extraordinary lengths and spend a lot to drop a few grams. In downhill, some of the world's fastest riders do the opposite, deliberately adding weight to their bikes.

The Syndicate team has three different ways to add weight, all in and around the bottom bracket area. By positioning the mass low and central, suspended between the axles, it gives the bike a "planted" feeling under load. That's not an accident of language, it's the same principle a chassis engineer uses when deciding where to hang a fuel tank or battery pack in a race car.

The aim is to keep mass as close to the centre of the wheelbase as possible, keep the polar moment of inertia low, and keep handling calm and predictable.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

The box uses various tungsten weights and is mounted to the bottom bracket shell.

It's in how you add weight that shows the level of development at the top of the MTB World Cup scene. Some teams simply stick adhesive-backed lead weights to the downtube, but they have much neater options. The first is by G-Project and mounts inside the 24mm axle of the Shimano Saint crank axle, a neat system designed and made by team mechanic Gio.

The second option is a custom-machined box that mounts around the BB shell and lets mechanics adjust the ballast based on feel and data from repeated track runs. And for riders like Goldstone who want even more, they use a simple Peatys Holdwrap, meant to store tools and spares on a normal bike, but its super-secure wide Velcro strap makes it work perfectly here too.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Their mechanic has also made this neat version that fits inside a standard Shimano axle.

Downhill bikes also have a mind-boggling range of frame adjustments, which, depending on the rider, can be changed drastically for each track. Things like wheelbase, head angle, reach and bottom bracket heights can be tweaked accordingly, but that's only half the story. They can also make pretty drastic changes to suspension feel by moving the rear shock or linkage attached to it, adjusting the main pivot location or even adding a floating arm for the rear brake, which can change the bike's kinematics and let the mechanics and riders play around with things like the amount of travel, shock progression and even things like anti-squat and anti-rise or brake jack.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Riders and teams can change everything from wheelbase to head angles to suit the track.

Data acquisition, not guesswork

How do they know whether their suspension and frame geometry setups are working? Like Formula 1, they look at data from bike-mounted systems that record suspension and braking movements, plus GPS, so they can see what the bike is doing on the track. I had a good chat with the Santa Cruz Syndicate mechanic, Gio, who not only makes the axle-based weights shown above, but also has a background in MotoGP and is an expert in data acquisition.

Some riders like to go on feel and validate with the data, whereas others like to follow it more closely. Either way, it's an important area for the team and one they put a lot of effort into.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

This one is only recording GPS in this setup to help validate the data.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

But here the Commencal Muc-Off guys had one wired up for practice runs.

This also has a big impact on suspension set-up, which, alongside the wide range of frame adjustments, also has a huge range of options. Riders and mechanics can tune things like spring rate, high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping, and for some teams even electronically-controlled damping. Not a lockout like you'd find on the XC circuit, since theres no climbing here, but different modes to make sure the rider has the optimum setup at different points on the track.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Commencal Muc-Off riders are running a downhill version of RockShox’s Flight Attendant system.

For a downhill bike, this matters because the margins are brutal and the conditions change constantly. A track that's tacky and grippy during Saturday practice can be dry, dusty and skittish by Sunday's final run. A suspension setup that felt perfect twelve hours earlier can work against the rider by race time.

Data acquisition turns that guesswork into an engineering problem: mechanics can see, objectively, whether the fork is using its last 20mm of travel on the biggest hits of a track, whether the shock is packing down over repeated braking bumps, or whether a rider is consistently under-using travel because the spring rate is too firm for the terrain. It's the difference between tuning by feel and tuning by evidence, and it's precisely the discipline F1 teams apply to ride-height and damper mapping.

Brands like RockShox, Fox, and Ohlins invest a lot of time and money in top-tier suspension and have their own mechanics and workshops on site at every race to make sure everything's running optimally.

They also hold multiple off-season meetings and test sessions, like the best motorsport teams do, to test new designs and get feedback from riders and mechanics alike to help design new products. That not only benefits teams like the Santa Cruz Syndicate but also trickles down to riders like you and me.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Commencal Muc-Off work closely with RockShox and their Blackbox development program.

Tuned mass dampers: Borrowed physics, different frequency

If one piece of technology captures the F1 comparison most directly, it's the tuned mass damper, and the Commencal Muc-Off team has been at the forefront of adopting it.

Commencal riders Amaury Pierron and Myriam Nicole have run TMD units on their Supreme DH bikes for a couple of seasons now, most visibly units developed under the CounterShox/CounterCycle programme, mounted to reduce vibration and keep the tyre in more consistent contact with the ground.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Commencal Muc-Off invested heavily in the tech, running multiple setups to try and smooth out vibrations.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

They mount them in multiple positions to help dull the trail buzz.

The concept is a direct import from motorsport. Renault's Formula 1 team famously ran a tuned mass damper in 2005–06; a spring-mounted weight tucked in the nose of the car that oscillated out of phase with chassis movement to damp pitch and improve mechanical grip over kerbs and bumps, until the FIA banned it in 2006, ruling it a moveable aerodynamic device.

The underlying physics is straightforward: a mass mounted on a spring and damper absorbs energy at a specific resonant frequency, cancelling unwanted vibration in the main structure rather than letting it transmit through to the rest of the system.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Santa Cruz Syndicate also uses tuned mass dampers, but more sparingly. Here, Felix Griffiths goes with the steerer tube-mounted Rimpact device.

Where it gets interesting is the difference in application. F1's mass damper was tuned to a narrow, specific frequency band, specifically the pitch and heave frequencies of a car's chassis under load, a relatively predictable and repeatable set of inputs given a smooth and repeatable circuit surface.

A downhill bike doesn't get that luxury. A rider is being hit with an enormous spread of vibration frequencies simultaneously. High-frequency chatter off small roots and rock, mid-frequency braking bumps, and massive compressions through berms and jumps often happen within the same second, on terrain that never repeats exactly the same way twice.

So the units teams like Commencal Muc-Off are running have to be tuned to work across a much broader frequency range than their motorsport ancestor, sacrificing some of the pinpoint efficiency of an F1 damper (tuned to one dominant frequency) for a system that takes the edge off a wider, messier spread of inputs.

It would be easy to write it off as a placebo for riders, but everyone I spoke to said riders could tell the difference in blind off-season testing, so they’ve stuck with it.

Frame compliance as a tuning variable

Another piece of this puzzle is one road cycling flirts with during the Spring Classics and on endurance and gravel bikes, but largely ignores for the WorldTour: tuning frame material and layup specifically for compliance, rather than pure stiffness.

For years, bike marketing in every discipline chased stiffness numbers as an unambiguous good: stiffer meant more efficient, more precise, faster.

Downhill has pushed back against that orthodoxy, because a completely rigid frame transmits all impacts and trail chatter back to the rider, and it also doesn't hold a line on rough terrain as well.

MotoGP and World Superbike know this too, which is why teams build flex and compliance into frames. That movement helps the bike flow with the ground instead of fighting it, which may seem counterintuitive at first.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Those holes on the seat stays? The Cube team can add sections here to increase stiffness in the rear triangle if required.

Teams and manufacturers now treat compliance - how much a frame is allowed to flex, twist and absorb energy through its front triangle, chainstays and seatstays - as a deliberately engineered characteristic, and no longer just a manufacturing tolerance to be eliminated.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Commencal Muc-Off uses different joining pieces in the rear triangle to optimise compliance.

This can be done with carbon layups, but that is an expensive route and doesn't offer as much adjustability. Instead, teams like Commencal Muc-Off have been experimenting with different materials and inserts between the seatstays that can be swapped out. In the past, they used alloy, carbon, and even chromoly steel sections to find the ideal mix, but now they stick with alloy and use different composites in various thicknesses mounted between the stays to get the same effect.

This gives them lots of options they can swap out quickly between race runs to help the rider find their optimum setting.

When flying down a mountain, brakes matter

It sounds unglamorous next to tuned mass dampers and fancy frame tuning, but brakes and brake setup are among the most crucial parts of a bike designed to plummet down a mountainside.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

The Hope EVO V6Ti Mono are amongst the trickest on the circuit, with six pistons, Ti-Nitride pistons and a radial mounting system similar to MotoGP bikes.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

Santa Cruz Syndicate take the guesswork out of brake set-up by using this neat device from Sinter to help bed in their pads and rotors.

Like everything else on a downhill bike, there are a range of options. Riders can pick different compounds, rotor sizes, and some even offer varying numbers of pistons (or pots).

It's an area where lots of off-season testing happens to make sure the products work well together and do what they are supposed to. The World Cup is also the prime proving ground for brands to test their new designs; if you want to see what the likes of Shimano or SRAM are doing next year, then have a close look around the pits at any race, and you'll find plenty of prototypes floating around.

(Image credit: Neal Hunt)

We found some Shimano prototypes on Jackson Goldstone's bike in the Santa Cruz Syndicate pits.

Why this matters more than it gets credit for

None of this shows up on a start list or a results sheet. Nobody's writing "500g of lead, data-logged suspension, and a tuned mass damper" into a race report, but it all weaves into the fabric of the racing and something I find endlessly intriguing.

If you get the chance, you should check out World Cup downhill run closely, really closely. Watching what the bikes do under immense loads isn't only impressive; it also helps you understand why and how they set up bikes the way they do, and that can carry over to your own trail time too.

The WorldTour still, for the most part, treats the bike as a largely finished technology, with only marginal aerodynamic and weight gains left to chase. Downhill, however, has a much broader field of improvements to go at. The fact that they treat the bike as an active, tunable system - weight distribution, suspension damping, braking, thermal management, structural compliance and so on - has more in common with the top tiers of motorsport than most bike races.

Every one of which is being approached with the same rigour a motorsport engineer would bring to a car setup sheet, albeit with far less money to spend. And it's not a comparison I make merely for clickbait either, as a lifelong bike nerd who is as obsessed with the latest aero bike as he is with a suspension damper, and having been at both the start of the Tour de France in Barcelona, and at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole in the past two months alone, I must say I find the downhill paddocks endlessly more interesting; a near-limitless pool of tech gems.

Downhill is where cycling's engineering ambition and ingenuity live, just not with the same budgets as its motorised cousins.