Forget the WorldTour, downhill MTB is the closest thing cycling has to Formula 1

MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
Features
By
Published

From tuned mass dampers and dataloggers, to adjustable frame compliance and endless prototyping, the attention to detail in a downhill mountain bike race paddock has motorsport levels of rigour

A collage of pictures relating to downhill MTB, with Jackson Goldstone centre, surrounded by images of MTB tech, with a chequered flag background.
Is downhill mountain biking more high tech than all other cycling disciplines? (Image credit: Getty Images/Shutterstock/Neal Hunt)

We are all used to professional road cycling, where marginal gains still mean shaving grams, chasing aero numbers in a wind tunnel, and hoping a new skinsuit saves half a watt. Don't get me wrong, as a lifelong bike nerd, I love all the latest WorldTour tech, but for me there's another branch of bike racing that trumps it.

If you want to see real bike tech, where cycling actually starts to resemble a motorsport paddock with things like tuned mass dampers, data acquisition rigs, chassis compliance, advanced suspension and more, you really need to check out the gravity disciplines in mountain bike racing.

Neal Hunt
Neal Hunt
Freelance reviewer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.