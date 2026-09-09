'I'll have to bring out the best version of Enric' - Vuelta a España leader Mas focused on his own performance in key time trial on Thursday

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Movistar leader has 2:06 advantage on closest rival Felix Gall

Enric Mas of Spain and Movistar Team celebrates at podium as Red Leader Jersey winner during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain
Mas on the podium after stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After an incident-free stage 17, Vuelta a España leader Enric Mas faced every possible question on Wednesday evening about Thursday's pivotal individual time trial through the flatlands of southwest Spain, from the time checks, possible references, his rivals, and his history.

But the Spanish veteran insisted that rather than overthinking the possible consequences of the time trial, he was fully focused on what he can achieve in Thursday's crunch race against the clock.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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