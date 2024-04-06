Itzulia Basque Country stage 6 - LIVE

Refresh

With Jonas Vingegaard out of the race, his teammates have the freedom to ride for themselves, and are trying to make the most of it.

There are lots of Visma-Lease a Bike riders involved. Steven Kruijswijk and Milan Vader are in a group of about 20 riders at the front of the race, while Sepp Kuss is in a smaller chase group behind also featuring EF Education-EasyPost’s Esteban Chaves.

Several riders are trying to escape up the road on this climb. There doesn't seem to be a GC threat among them this time.

Vauquelin and the others have indeed been caught, just as we start the first climb, the category three Elkorrieta.

Vauquelin is an interesting name, as he’s in fourth overall at only 6 seconds. He surely won’t be allowed to stay clear, but the fact he’s even trying indicates just how much of a free-for-all might be today.

130KM TO GO A few riders have used this flat section preceding the first climbs to get up the road: Xabier Mikel Azparren (Q36.5), Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa - B&B Hotels), Alessandro Verre (Arkéa - B&B Hotels), Harold Martín López (Astana Qazaqstan) and Sjoerd Bax (UAE Team Emirates). They only have a few seconds for now.

The weather is warm and dry, with no rain forecasted for the day.

There are about 10km of flat before the first climb of the day, the short, category three Elkorrieta, which is immediately followed by the longer, harder category one Azurki. Given the openness of the race situation, added to how short the stage is, we can expect a hectic start.

138KM TO GO And we're off!

The riders at the start in Eibar (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders have just set off from the unofficial start in Eibar. About five minutes 'till the race proper begins.

Mattias Skjelmose wearing the yellow jersey he hopes to defend today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whereas every road stage so far has ended in a bunch sprint (aside from the neutralised stage 4), there is enough climbing today for a proper GC fight. Last year, on the same course, Jonas Vingegaard attacked on the penultimate climb of the day to solo to stage and overall victory. It’s unclear whether anyone will be superior enough to go so long, but we can surely expect attacks and fireworks.

As things stand, Mattias Skjelmose leads, but he was already put under pressure yesterday and can expect much the same today, only more intensified. A resurgent Max Schachmann is in second-place just two seconds adrift, but it’s perhaps Juan Ayuso he should be most concerned about. He is on paper arguably the best climber left in the race, and his UAE Team Emirates were the main aggressors yesterday, and also have the cards of Brandon McNulty (in 6th place at 13 seconds) and Isaac del Toro (12th at 32 seconds) to play.

The subdued GC race so far does mean that almost anything can happen today. With so many riders still within touching distance of the top of GC, and with no real hierarchy established yet of who’s climbing the best, it’s very difficult to predict who will end up as winner of the yellow jersey.

You join for the final day of what has been an unusual Itzulia Basque Country. The whole race has been overshadowed by the horrific crash on Thursday that took out so many of the main contenders, and the GC race has never really ignited, with the top 8 separated by just 15 seconds, and the top 23 by no more than a minute.