Omloop Het Nieuwsblad past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 1945-2025

NINOVE BELGIUM MARCH 01 Soren Waerenskjold of Norway and Team UnoX Mobility celebrates at podium as race winner during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 Mens Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove UCIWWT on March 01 2025 in Ninove Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Past winners

#

Rider Name (Country) Team

2025

Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility

2024

Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike

2023

Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

2022

Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma

2021

Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep

2020

Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo

2019

Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep

2018

Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Cycling

2017

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

2016

Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team

2015

Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky

2014

Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky

2013

Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha

2012

Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin–Barracuda

2011

Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank

2010

Juan Antonio Flecha (Esp) Team Sky

2009

Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam

2008

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux

2007

Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas

2006

Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux

2005

Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic

2004

No race due to snow

2003

Johan Museeuw (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon

2002

Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco

2001

Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step

2000

Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step

1999

Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cofidis

1998

Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM–Farm Frites

1997

Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM–Farm Frites

1996

Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei–GB

1995

Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco

1994

Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor

1993

Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor

1992

Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM–Sanyo

1991

Andreas Kappes (Ger) Toshiba-Look

1990

Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM

1989

Etienne De Wilde (Bel) Histor-Sigma

1988

Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Roland

1987

Teun van Vliet (Ned) Panasonic

1986

No race due to snow

1985

Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic

1984

Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic

1983

Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Bianchi-Piaggio

1982

Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Vermeer Thijs

1981

Jan Raas (Ned) TI–Raleigh–Creda

1980

Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Marc-Carlos-V.R.D.

1979

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Gis Gelati

1978

Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano

1977

Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Latina Assicurazioni

1976

Willem Peeters (Bel) Ijsboerke-Colnago

1975

Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni-RYC

1974

Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni

1973

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni

1972

Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia

1971

Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni

1970

Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Geens-Watney

1969

Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck–Krüger

1968

Herman Van Springel (Bel) Mann-Grundig

1967

Willy Vekemans (Bel) Goldor-Gerka

1966

Jo de Roo (Ned) Televizier-Batavus

1965

Noël De Pauw (Bel) Solo-Superia

1964

Frans Melckenbeek (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson

1963

René Van Meenen (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw

1962

Robert De Middeleir (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw

1961

Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Sinalco-SAS

1960

No race held

1959

Seamus Elliott (Irl) Helyett-Fynsec

1958

Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Carpano

1957

Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra

1956

Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir

1955

Lode Anthonis (Bel) L'Avenir

1954

Karel De Baere (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson

1953

Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir

1952

Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir

1951

Jean Bogaerts (Bel) Starnord-Wolber

1950

André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber

1949

André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber

1948

Sylvain Grysolle (Bel) Zircon

1947

Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber

1946

André Pieters (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop

1945

Jean Bogaerts (Bel) Alcyon-Dun

 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.