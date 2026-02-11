Omloop Het Nieuwsblad past winners
Champions 1945-2025
Rider Name (Country) Team
2025
Soren Waerenskjold (Nor) Uno-X Mobility
2024
Jan Tratnik (Slo) Visma-Lease a Bike
2023
Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2022
Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2021
Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2020
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
2019
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2018
Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Cycling
2017
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2015
Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
2014
Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
2013
Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
2012
Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin–Barracuda
2011
Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
2010
Juan Antonio Flecha (Esp) Team Sky
2009
Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo TestTeam
2008
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2007
Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Liquigas
2006
Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Française des Jeux
2005
Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Innergetic
2004
No race due to snow
2003
Johan Museeuw (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
2002
Peter Van Petegem (Bel) Lotto–Adecco
2001
Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei–Quick-Step
2000
Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei–Quick-Step
1999
Frank Vandenbroucke (Bel) Cofidis
1998
Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM–Farm Frites
1997
Peter Van Petegem (Bel) TVM–Farm Frites
1996
Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei–GB
1995
Franco Ballerini (Ita) Mapei–GB–Latexco
1994
Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
1993
Wilfried Nelissen (Bel) Novemail-Histor
1992
Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM–Sanyo
1991
Andreas Kappes (Ger) Toshiba-Look
1990
Johan Capiot (Bel) TVM
1989
Etienne De Wilde (Bel) Histor-Sigma
1988
Ronny Van Holen (Bel) Roland
1987
Teun van Vliet (Ned) Panasonic
1986
No race due to snow
1985
Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic
1984
Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic
1983
Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Bianchi-Piaggio
1982
Alfons De Wolf (Bel) Vermeer Thijs
1981
Jan Raas (Ned) TI–Raleigh–Creda
1980
Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Marc-Carlos-V.R.D.
1979
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Gis Gelati
1978
Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Lano
1977
Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria–Velda–Latina Assicurazioni
1976
Willem Peeters (Bel) Ijsboerke-Colnago
1975
Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni-RYC
1974
Joseph Bruyère (Bel) Molteni
1973
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1972
Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia
1971
Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1970
Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Geens-Watney
1969
Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) Flandria–De Clerck–Krüger
1968
Herman Van Springel (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1967
Willy Vekemans (Bel) Goldor-Gerka
1966
Jo de Roo (Ned) Televizier-Batavus
1965
Noël De Pauw (Bel) Solo-Superia
1964
Frans Melckenbeek (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1963
René Van Meenen (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1962
Robert De Middeleir (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1961
Arthur De Cabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw-Sinalco-SAS
1960
No race held
1959
Seamus Elliott (Irl) Helyett-Fynsec
1958
Joseph Planckaert (Bel) Carpano
1957
Norbert Kerckhove (Bel) Faema-Guerra
1956
Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
1955
Lode Anthonis (Bel) L'Avenir
1954
Karel De Baere (Bel) Mercier-BP-Hutchinson
1953
Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
1952
Ernest Sterckx (Bel) L'Avenir
1951
Jean Bogaerts (Bel) Starnord-Wolber
1950
André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1949
André Declerck (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1948
Sylvain Grysolle (Bel) Zircon
1947
Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1946
André Pieters (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1945
Jean Bogaerts (Bel) Alcyon-Dun
