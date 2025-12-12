Van der Poel won the E3 Saxo Classic solo for the second year in a row

E3 Saxo Classic 2026 overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date March 27, 2026 Length tba Start location Harelbeke Finish location Harelbeke Start time tba Finish time tba Category WorldTour Previous winner Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Previous edition 2025 E3 Saxo Classic

E3 Saxo Classic History

The E3 Saxo Classic - formerly known as the E3 Harelbeke, is a one-day cobbled Classic that had its first edition in 1958. The race was cancelled once in 2020 due to the coronavirus global pandemic and will have its 68th edition in 2026.

It is a lead-up race to the Tour of Flanders, falling mid-week between Gent-Wevelgem and Brugge-De Panne. Since 2012 the race has been part of the UCI WorldTour.

Tom Boonen holds the record for most wins with five between 2004 and 2012, breaking the previous mark held by Rik Van Looy who won four times between 1964 and 1969.

The E3 Saxo Classic is considered a 'mini Tour of Flanders' as it uses many of the same climbs and cobbles and is a major test for the contenders before the Tour of Flanders.

In 2024, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won a head to head battle with historic Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), attacking on the Paterberg with 43km to go and then holding off Van Aert in a pursuit match to the finish.

In 2025 Van der Poel grabbed the spotlight at E3 Saxo Classic, riding to a solo victory into Harelbeke. The Dutchman struck out over the Oude Kwaremont, 40km from the finish, and accelerated away from four riders who had been at the front with him.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) finished 1:07 behind and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) was third at 2:05 back for third.

