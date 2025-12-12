E3 Saxo Classic 2026
E3 Saxo Classic 2026 overview
Date
March 27, 2026
Length
tba
Start location
Harelbeke
Finish location
Harelbeke
Start time
tba
Finish time
tba
Category
WorldTour
Previous winner
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Previous edition
E3 Saxo Classic History
The E3 Saxo Classic - formerly known as the E3 Harelbeke, is a one-day cobbled Classic that had its first edition in 1958. The race was cancelled once in 2020 due to the coronavirus global pandemic and will have its 68th edition in 2026.
It is a lead-up race to the Tour of Flanders, falling mid-week between Gent-Wevelgem and Brugge-De Panne. Since 2012 the race has been part of the UCI WorldTour.
Tom Boonen holds the record for most wins with five between 2004 and 2012, breaking the previous mark held by Rik Van Looy who won four times between 1964 and 1969.
The E3 Saxo Classic is considered a 'mini Tour of Flanders' as it uses many of the same climbs and cobbles and is a major test for the contenders before the Tour of Flanders.
In 2024, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won a head to head battle with historic Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), attacking on the Paterberg with 43km to go and then holding off Van Aert in a pursuit match to the finish.
In 2025 Van der Poel grabbed the spotlight at E3 Saxo Classic, riding to a solo victory into Harelbeke. The Dutchman struck out over the Oude Kwaremont, 40km from the finish, and accelerated away from four riders who had been at the front with him.
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) finished 1:07 behind and Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) was third at 2:05 back for third.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2026 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the Cobbled Classics from Opening Weekend to Paris-Roubaix.
Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.