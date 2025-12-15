Donostia San Sebastian Klasikoa 2026

Swipe to scroll horizontally Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2026 overview Date August 10, 2024 Distance tba Start/Finish location Donostia/San Sebastián Edition 45th Previous edition Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2025 Previous winner Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) Start time tba Estimated finish tba

Giulio Ciccone won San Sebastian in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa 2026 information

The 45th edition of the Donostia San Sebastián Klasiko, previously known as the Clásica San Sebastián in Spanish, takes place on Saturday August 1, 2026, marking a crossroads and reboot in the racing season as some riders end a summer campaign after racing the Tour de France and others intensify their racing with the one-day WorldTour race.

Remco Evenepoel has won three times in 2019, 2022, 2023, and holds the record for most wins alongside Marino Lejarreta. Other big-name winners include Philippe Gilbert, Paolo Bettini, Davide Rebellin and Alaphilippe.

As per tradition, the winner of the Donostia San Sebastián Klasiko will be awarded a special Basque txapela beret.

In 2024 Marc Hirschi outsprinted Julian Alaphilippe to win the Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa, the duo escaping on the final climb of Pilotegi, a new climb added to the 2024 Basque race.

In 2025, around 15% of the 2025 San Sebastián field also rode the Tour de France with Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), 2024 winner Marc Hirschi (Tudor Pro Cycling), Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) and Lenny Martinez (Bahrain Victorious) all in action.

However Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) returned triumphantly to racing after his injuries at the Giro d'Italia to win with style.

He survived the attacks on the final climbs, paced his ride and so emerged as the strongest rider on the day, then going solo on the final climb of Murgil-Tontorra.

Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) finished second and Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third in the one-day WorldTour race.

Donostia San Sebastián Klasikoa history

The one-day Spanish WorldTour race was first held in 1981 and still starts and finishes overlooking San Sebastián sandy beaches. The route includes a series of classic steep Basque climbs, that are traditionally packed with screaming fans.

The climbs of Jaizkibel and Erlaitz usually shapes the race, before final attacks are launched on the steep ascent of Murgil-Tontorra (2km at 9.6%) with less than 10km to go.

If a small group stays together, they will sprint for victory on the Boulevard Donostia, near where the Tour de France stage finished in 2023 when Victor Lafay attacked late to hold off Wout Van Aert.

The early climbs always spark a selection with the Jaizkibel (7.9 km at 5.5%) now coming after 140km.

It is followed by the steep Erlaitz (3.9 km at 10.6%) that ends with 40km to race.

A long descent leads the riders for the final climb, the Murgil Tontorra (2 km at 9.6%), which returns after an absence in 2024.

The final kilometre is at 14% and the finish less than 10km away. This is the place were solo attacks will be made and the cheering Basque fans at their thickest.