UCI suspends Bardiani CSF for double doping positives

The UCI has issued a 30-day ban to the Bardiani CSF team, effective June 14, 2017 through July 14, 2017 for having two doping positives in a 12-month period.

Before the Giro d'Italia, the UCI announced that Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi had been issued adverse analytical findings (AAFs) for GH-Releasing Peptides (GHRPs) in out-of-competition controls taken on April 25 and 26, respectively.

Their anti-doping rule violations were confirmed by the B-sample analysis weeks later, and both were fired from the team. Bardiani-CSF was allowed to complete the Giro d'Italia before the UCI's Disciplinary Commission could rule on any team-wide suspension.

The UCI Anti-Doping Rule 7.12.1 allows for teams with multiple AAFs in a 12-month period to be issued a ban of 15-45 days.

The Italian team will miss the Tour of Austria, but will return in time to compete in the Trofeo Matteoti on July 16, and the Tour of Utah on July 31.