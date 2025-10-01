UCI bans Portuguese team for 20 days following two anti-doping rule violations

APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense out of action from October 23 in wake of Venceslau Fernandes and Delio Fernández biological passport cases

SAN JUAN, ARGENTINA - JANUARY 22: A general view of Delio Fernandez of Portugal, Alvaro Trueba of Spain, Venceslau Fernandes of Portugal, Ruben Simao of Portugal, Rafael Lourenço of Portugal, Carlos Salgueiro of Portugal and Team APHotels and Resorts - Tavira prior to the 39th Vuelta a San Juan International 2023, Stage 1 a 143,9km stage from San Juan to San Juan on January 22, 2023 in San Juan, Argentina. (Photo by Maximiliano Blanco/Getty Images)
Delio Fernández and Venceslau Fernandes of the Portuguese Tavira team, pictured here in 2023, returned "unexplained abnormalities" in their biological passports (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has announced that it has handed a 20-day suspension from racing to Portuguese Continental team APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense after two of the team's riders returned anti-doping rule violations within a 12-month period.

The suspension will run from October 23, 2025, to November 11, 2025, the UCI stated, following two instances of "unexplained abnormalities" in the athlete biological passport of two riders on the team.

Portuguese rider Venceslau Fernandes was notified by the Portuguese Anti-Doping Agency (ADoP) of an anti-doping rule violation on November 7, 2024, while Spanish racer Delio Fernández was notified by the UCI of one earlier this year, on July 7, 2025.

39-year-old Delio Fernández retired from racing in April and remains on the UCI's provisional suspensions list, while 29-year-old Venceslau Fernandes hasn't raced professionally since the end of 2024. The team has continued racing through the summer, with Jesús Peña delivering fourth overall at the Volta ao Portugal in August.

"In this context, the relevant dates to determine if the commission of the two violations occurred within the same twelve-month period shall be the period of time during which the riders used a Prohibited Method or a Prohibited Substance according to the Expert Panel’s evaluation of the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

