UCI bans Portuguese team for 20 days following two anti-doping rule violations

Delio Fernández and Venceslau Fernandes of the Portuguese Tavira team, pictured here in 2023, returned "unexplained abnormalities" in their biological passports

The UCI has announced that it has handed a 20-day suspension from racing to Portuguese Continental team APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense after two of the team's riders returned anti-doping rule violations within a 12-month period.

The suspension will run from October 23, 2025, to November 11, 2025, the UCI stated, following two instances of "unexplained abnormalities" in the athlete biological passport of two riders on the team.

Portuguese rider Venceslau Fernandes was notified by the Portuguese Anti-Doping Agency (ADoP) of an anti-doping rule violation on November 7, 2024, while Spanish racer Delio Fernández was notified by the UCI of one earlier this year, on July 7, 2025.

39-year-old Delio Fernández retired from racing in April and remains on the UCI's provisional suspensions list, while 29-year-old Venceslau Fernandes hasn't raced professionally since the end of 2024. The team has continued racing through the summer, with Jesús Peña delivering fourth overall at the Volta ao Portugal in August.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that the UCI Disciplinary Commission has decided to suspend the Portuguese Team APHotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense, for a period of 20 days, starting on 23 October 2025 and effective until 11 November 2025, in accordance with Article 11.3 of the UCI Anti-Doping Rules (UCI ADR)," the UCI announced on Tuesday.

"The UCI ADR provides for the suspension of a team when two of its riders receive notice of an asserted anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) arising from an Adverse Passport Finding which occurred during the same 12-month period.

"In this context, the relevant dates to determine if the commission of the two violations occurred within the same twelve-month period shall be the period of time during which the riders used a Prohibited Method or a Prohibited Substance according to the Expert Panel’s evaluation of the Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Since the results management procedures are still ongoing with the UCI and ADoP, the UCI will not comment further on this matter."