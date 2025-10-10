How to watch the UCI Gravel World Championships – TV & streaming information

Watch the UCI Gravel World Championships this weekend, October 11-12, as the world's top gravel racers travel to the Netherlands for the biggest race of the season – we have all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts right here.

After the first two years in Italy and once in Belgium, the burgeoning discipline using multiple surfaces, not just dirt roads, takes place on a course from Beek and Beekdaelen to Maastricht, which includes some roads used in Amstel Gold Race.

Saturday, October 11 features the elite women, who will start from Sportlandgoed De Haamen in Beek at 11:00 local time, followed 15 minutes later by the first of nine age group categories. The elite women will make two-and-a-half laps of a 50km circuit, then complete the ride into Maastricht for a total of 131km, and 1,190 metres of climbing.

Sunday, October 12 the elite men take the same start in Beek at 11:45 local time, with the first of four remaining age group categories departing five minutes later. The elite men's route will take in three-and-a-half local laps before taking on the final 18km stretch to Maastricht for a total of 181km.

Varied terrain of pavement, dirt roads and tracks will be used, including the packed gravel path into Maastricht known as De Groene Loper (Green Carpet). The top elite women are expected to finish Saturday at approximately 14:30 at Koningsplein in Maastricht, while the contest for rainbow stripes in the elite men's race will be decided the next day at approximately 16:15.

Star riders tackling the races this year include Tom Pidcock, Lorena Wiebes, Marianne Vos, Tim Merlier, Matej Mohorič, and Kasia Niewiadoma.

Watch the Gravel World Championships for FREE

Fans in certain countries will be able to watch the Gravel World Championships for free via the UCI Youtube channel.

This coverage will not be available for fans in countries with TV rights agreements, such as the UK, North America, Australia, and much of Europe. The feed is available in most of Asia and Africa. The UCI has a full list of territories here.

Furthermore, in the host country of Netherlands, public broadcaster NOS has free-to-air coverage on NPO 1 and the NOS website, while over the border in Belgium Flemish broadcaster VRT has the races on TV and on its Sporza website.

Away from home right now? You can still access your usual streaming services using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships from anywhere

A VPN is your ticket to the races, even when you're abroad.

A Virtual Private Network, to use the full name, is a piece of internet security software that can disguise your device's location and therefore get past the geo-restrictions you face when streaming online. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world.

There are loads of great VPN options out there, but our colleagues at TechRadar say NordVPN is the best overall for its streaming capabilities, security features, and price.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships in the USA & Canada

The Gravel World Championships will be aired by cycling streaming service FloBikes in both the USA and Canada.

A subscription to the streaming service will set you back $29.99 a month in the US, or $39.99 a month in Canada, but you can make big savings for long-term plans.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports and Discovery+ hold the exclusive rights to the Gravel World Championships.

TNT Sports 2 is the channel linear TV customers will need for both the men's and women's events. Live streams for both races will be hosted at Discovery+, where subscriptions cost £30.99 a month.

How to watch the Gravel World Championships in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the Gravel World Championships on Stan Sport.

To tune in, you'll need to add the Stan Sport package ($20 per month) onto a base Stan plan ($12 per month), and you can stream away.

Gravel World Championships: Timings

Women's race, October 11

Coverage start: 13:30 CET / 12:00 BST / 07:00 ET

Finish (approx): 15:00 CET / 14:00 BST / 09:00 ET

Men's race, October 12

Coverage start: 14:15 CET / 13:15 CET / 08:15 ET

Finish (approx): 16:15 CET / 15:15 BST / 10:15 ET