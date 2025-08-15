UCI Gravel World Championships 2025 route
South Limberg circuit of 50km serves as base for elite women's 131km event and elite men's 180km contest
The Zuid-Limburg region of the Netherlands will welcome the fourth edition of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships, October 11-12. The first day will spotlight the elite women for 131 kilometres of racing for the rainbow jersey and the second day will see the elite men compete across 180km.
A 50-kilometre circuit will be followed in a counter-clockwise direction for both elite races, as well as 13 other age category divisional contests. The start for all races will be held at Sportlandgoed De Haamen in Beek, with the finish at Koningsplein on the Groene Loper in Maastricht.
The elite women will ride two-and-a-half circuits and the elite men making three-and-a-half circuits. The first lap is a little different and features a 5km wide open paved road with some climbing to spread out the peloton after the start before hitting the first gravel section.
After passing through Beek and Beekdaelen multiple times, the final half lap drops riders south after a final pass through Vroenhof and they will then follow an 11km stretch with two climbs to the finish in Maastricht.
Like the previous Worlds competitions held in Italy and Belgium, the terrain will be varied using paved surfaces for transitions, dirt roads, local paths and rolling hills.
Each circuit is expected to have approximately 550 metres of elevation gain. More details are to follow on the details of the route.
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
