UCI Gravel World Championships 2025 route

By published

South Limberg circuit of 50km serves as base for elite women's 131km event and elite men's 180km contest

Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel pictured in action during the men elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Sunday 06 October 2024, in Leuven. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Eventual elite men's winner Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) competes on course in Belgium at 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Zuid-Limburg region of the Netherlands will welcome the fourth edition of the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships, October 11-12. The first day will spotlight the elite women for 131 kilometres of racing for the rainbow jersey and the second day will see the elite men compete across 180km.

A 50-kilometre circuit will be followed in a counter-clockwise direction for both elite races, as well as 13 other age category divisional contests. The start for all races will be held at Sportlandgoed De Haamen in Beek, with the finish at Koningsplein on the Groene Loper in Maastricht.

Image 1 of 1
Overall route map for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships
Overall route map for the 2025 UCI Gravel World Championships(Image credit: Golazo Sports)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews