Wahoo Kickr Snap sees its biggest discount in Black Friday sales

The Wahoo Kickr Snap, one of indoor cycling's best wheel-on smart turbo trainers, is a user-friendly trainer that has become even more affordable with the Black Friday deals rolling in. The Kickr Snap is a Zwift compatible turbo trainer, meaning with the help of the supplied adaptors, you can get your bike hooked up and riding on Zwift, the Sufferfest or TrainerRoad in no time.

Thanks to the Black Friday sales, the Wahoo Kickr Snap is now reduced to its best-ever price.

Wahoo Kickr Snap at Wiggle

Was £429.99 | Now £379.99

While the original RRP was £499.99, the more commonly found price of the Kickr Snap is £429.99, but for the Black Friday weekend only, it is now available at £379.99 from multiple retailers. View Deal

Wahoo Kickr Snap at Backcountry

Was $599.99 | Now $499.99

With $100 off, the Kickr Snap is now better priced than ever before. The best deal is available at Competitive Cyclist or Backcountry.View Deal

Despite being an entry-level indoor trainer, the Wahoo Kickr Snap is packed with great features that you would expect from one of the powerhouses of indoor training tools. Wahoo uses a 10.5lb flywheel to recreate an outdoor road feel, resistance is then controlled by an electromagnetic system.

This direct drive trainer is compatible with ANT+, ANT+ FE-C, and Bluetooth Smart to maximise compatibility with any device, platform and training app. When connected to a training app, built-in sensors record speed, distance and power data with +/-3 per cent accuracy as well as control resistance to simulate climbing up to a 12% incline. As expected the Kickr Snap can be connected to any of Wahoo's other Kickr training products and Elemnt bike computers for further features and functionality.

The Wahoo Kickr is compatible with all the following wheel sizes: 650c RD / 26" MTB / 700c RD / 650b MTB / 29" MTB. Both 130mm and 135mm quick release hubs can be used, for 12x142 thru-axles an additional adapter is needed although not all bikes are compatible.

If the Kickr Snap isn't the trainer for you, however, to ensure you don't miss out on the Black Friday turbo trainer deals, we have trawled the sales and outlined the best Black Friday Turbo Trainer deals to help you get the cheapest indoor training and Zwift setup. Otherwise, for discounts across all cycling products, check out our Black Friday bike deals roundup.

Looking for a direct drive Wahoo turbo trainer?

While the Wahoo Kickr Snap is an excellent trainer, some riders will prefer a direct drive trainer as they are more sophisticated and offer a refined riding experience. The Kickr Core and Kickr Smart feature larger flywheels, increased resistance and more accurate power measurements. Check out the Black Friday deals available on the Kickr and Kickr Core below.

Black Friday cycling deals from around the web: