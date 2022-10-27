Tour de France Femmes 2023 route revealed - Iconic Tourmalet summit and finale time trial in Pau

The route for the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was announced on Thursday in a press event at the Palais des Congrès in Paris with the top riders in the world present to view the stage-by-stage reveal by Tour de France organisers ASO.

It is the second edition of the rebirth of the women's Tour de France, after a successful return last year saw the race begin on the famed Champs-Élysées and at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles where Annemiek van Vleuten claimed the yellow jersey and the overall title.

The 2023 Tour de France Femmes is set to take place from July 23 to 30 and will take on a whole new area of France.

The Grand Départ will move away from the hustle and bustle of the Paris circuits – out from under the men's race – and begin in an all-new location in 2023.

The eight days of racing will begin in the Massif Central on July 23, in the city of Clermont-Ferrand, the capital of the Auvergne region. The 956km route will take the peloton south and into the Pyrénées with a mountaintop finish on the iconic Tourmalet on stage 7 with a finale stage 8 time trial in Pau.

Tour de France Femmes stages