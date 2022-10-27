Tour de France Femmes 2023 route revealed - Iconic Tourmalet summit and finale time trial in Pau
All the key details from the route and race map as the marquee event hits the Pyrénées
The route for the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift was announced on Thursday in a press event at the Palais des Congrès in Paris with the top riders in the world present to view the stage-by-stage reveal by Tour de France organisers ASO.
It is the second edition of the rebirth of the women's Tour de France, after a successful return last year saw the race begin on the famed Champs-Élysées and at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles where Annemiek van Vleuten claimed the yellow jersey and the overall title.
The 2023 Tour de France Femmes is set to take place from July 23 to 30 and will take on a whole new area of France.
The Grand Départ will move away from the hustle and bustle of the Paris circuits – out from under the men's race – and begin in an all-new location in 2023.
The eight days of racing will begin in the Massif Central on July 23, in the city of Clermont-Ferrand, the capital of the Auvergne region. The 956km route will take the peloton south and into the Pyrénées with a mountaintop finish on the iconic Tourmalet on stage 7 with a finale stage 8 time trial in Pau.
Tour de France Femmes stages
- Stage 1: Clermont-Ferrand to Clermont-Ferrand, 124km (Flat)
- Stage 2: Clermont-Ferrand to Mauriac, 148km (hilly)
- Stage 3: Collonges-La-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux, 147km (Flat)
- Stage 4: Cahors to Rodez, 177km (Hilly)
- Stage 5: Onet-Le-Château to Albi, 126km (Flat)
- Stage 6: Albi to Blagnac, 122km (Flat)
- Stage 7: Lannemezan to Tourmalet Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 90km (Mountain)
- Stage 8: Pau to Pau, 22km (TT)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1