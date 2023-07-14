Tour de France Femmes past winners
A full list of champions dating back to the first version in 1955 and the original women's Tour de France stage race held from 1984-1989
Tour de France Femmes: 2022 - present
The first edition of the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes, launched under the organisation of ASO, was an eight-day race that began on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and end on La Super Planche des Belles Filles where Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was crowned the overall champion in 2022.
The second edition of the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 will be held across eight days with a route that begins on July 23 in Clermont-Ferrand and finish on July 30 in Pau.
Cyclingnews will have live coverage of all eight stages of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, along with race reports, galleries, results, and exclusive features and news.
Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our coverage of women's cycling.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
- You’ve come a long way, baby - Vital statistics show sea change in women’s cycling
- Marianne Martin: Remembering the magic of the 1984 women's Tour de France
- La Grande Boucle, La Course and the return of the women's Tour de France
La Course by Le Tour de France: 2014-2021
La Course by Le Tour de France was created in 2014 following a petition to ASO calling for a women's Tour de France. Le Tour Entier's petition was led by Kathryn Bertine, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Chrissie Wellington and secured 97,307 signatures. The event was held across various platforms from a one-day to a multi-day event between 2014 and 2021.
La Course, though controversial, had become one of the most showcased events in the Women's WorldTour, and although the wait was longer than anyone anticipated, it finally became the stepping stone to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2022.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|2021
|Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
|2020
|Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain)
|2019
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
|2018
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2017
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
|2016
|Chloe Hosking (Australia)
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
|2014
|Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale: 2000-2009
A prominent women's stage race in France, not run by ASO, the Tour Cycliste Féminin had started in 1992, and the re-named Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale until it came to an end in 2009.
Pierre Boué organised the Tour Cycliste Féminin and the Grande Boucle, and although it was not the women's Tour de France, it was one of the most prominent women's stage races of that period, and widely regarded as a women's French Grand Tour.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2009
|Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
|2008
|Christinane Soeder (Austira)
|2007
|Nicole Cooke (Great Britian)
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (Great Britian)
|2005
|Priska Doppman (Switzerland)
|2004
|Race not held
|2003
|Joane Somarriba (Spain)
|2002
|Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)
|2001
|Joane Somarriba (Spain)
|2000
|Joane Somarriba (Spain)
|1999
|Diana Ziliute (Lithuania)
|1998
|Edita Pucinskaite (Lithuania)
Tour Cycliste Féminin
A women's stage race in France, not run by ASO, took place as the Tour Cycliste Féminin in 1992-1997, before changing names to Grande Boucle Féminine from 1998-2009.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|1997
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1996
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1995
|Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
|1994
|Valentina Moorsel (Netherlands)
|1993
|Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
|1992
|Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
Women's Tour de France: 1984-1989
The women's peloton raced their first official launch of the women's Tour de France stage race until 1984 won by American Marianne Martin. It was an 18-day race held simultaneously as the men's event and along much of the same but shortened routes with shared finish lines. The Société du Tour de France, which later became part of ASO in 1992, managed both men's and women's events.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|1989
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1988
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1987
|Jeannie Longo (France)
|1986
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1985
|Maria Canins (Italy)
|1984
|Marianne Martin (United States of America)
Normandy - 1955
The men's Tour de France is rich in history, with its beginnings in 1903. A women's version found its roots much later, and under a different organisation, as a one-off multi-day race won by the Isle of Man's Millie Robinson in Normandy in 1955.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Millie Robinson (Isle of Man)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dedicated to women's cycling since 1995: Help support our coverageSubscribe to Cyclingnews for our complete Tour de France Femmes on-the-ground coverage including live reports, results, analysis, galleries and news
-
Baloise Ladies Tour: Charlotte Kool completes hat-trick of wins on stage 2Anna Henderson second, Emma Norsgaard third in Zulte
-
Tour de France Femmes past winnersA full list of champions dating back to the first version in 1955 and the original women's Tour de France stage race held from 1984-1989
-
UCI bans transgender women from competing in elite international racesGoverning body claim their actions are to 'protect the female class'