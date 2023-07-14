Tour de France Femmes past winners

By Kirsten Frattini
published

A full list of champions dating back to the first version in 1955 and the original women's Tour de France stage race held from 1984-1989

Marianne Vos wearing the sprinters green jersey, Annemiek Van Vleuten wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Shirin Van Anrooij wearing the best young riders white jersey, and Demi Vollering wearing the climbers dotted jersey celebrate on the podium after the 8th and final stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France
Marianne Vos wearing the sprinters green jersey, Annemiek Van Vleuten wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Shirin Van Anrooij wearing the best young riders white jersey, and Demi Vollering wearing the climbers dotted jersey celebrate on the podium after the 8th and final stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Tour de France Femmes: 2022 - present

The first edition of the rebirth of the Tour de France Femmes, launched under the organisation of ASO, was an eight-day race that began on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and end on La Super Planche des Belles Filles where Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) was crowned the overall champion in 2022.

The second edition of the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 will be held across eight days with a route that begins on July 23 in Clermont-Ferrand and finish on July 30 in Pau.

Tour de France Femmes
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)

La Course by Le Tour de France: 2014-2021

La Course by Le Tour de France was created in 2014 following a petition to ASO calling for a women's Tour de France. Le Tour Entier's petition was led by Kathryn Bertine, Marianne Vos, Emma Pooley and Chrissie Wellington and secured 97,307 signatures. The event was held across various platforms from a one-day to a multi-day event between 2014 and 2021. 

La Course, though controversial, had become one of the most showcased events in the Women's WorldTour, and although the wait was longer than anyone anticipated, it finally became the stepping stone to the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift in 2022.

La Course by Le Tour de France
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
2021Demi Vollering (Netherlands)
2020Lizzie Deignan (Great Britain)
2019Marianne Vos (Netherlands)
2018Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2017Annemiek van Vleuten (Netherlands)
2016Chloe Hosking (Australia)
2015Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands)
2014Marianne Vos (Netherlands)

Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale: 2000-2009

A prominent women's stage race in France, not run by ASO, the Tour Cycliste Féminin had started in 1992, and the re-named Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale until it came to an end in 2009. 

Pierre Boué organised the Tour Cycliste Féminin and the Grande Boucle, and although it was not the women's Tour de France, it was one of the most prominent women's stage races of that period, and widely regarded as a women's French Grand Tour.

Grande Boucle Féminine Internationale
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
2009Emma Pooley (Great Britain)
2008Christinane Soeder (Austira)
2007Nicole Cooke (Great Britian)
2006Nicole Cooke (Great Britian)
2005Priska Doppman (Switzerland)
2004Race not held
2003Joane Somarriba (Spain)
2002Zinaida Stahurskaia (Belarus)
2001Joane Somarriba (Spain)
2000Joane Somarriba (Spain)
1999Diana Ziliute (Lithuania)
1998Edita Pucinskaite (Lithuania)

Tour Cycliste Féminin

A women's stage race in France, not run by ASO, took place as the Tour Cycliste Féminin in 1992-1997, before changing names to Grande Boucle Féminine from 1998-2009.

Tour Cyciste Féminin
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
1997Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1996Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1995Fabiana Luperini (Italy)
1994Valentina Moorsel (Netherlands)
1993Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)
1992Leontien van Moorsel (Netherlands)

Women's Tour de France: 1984-1989

The women's peloton raced their first official launch of the women's Tour de France stage race until 1984 won by American Marianne Martin. It was an 18-day race held simultaneously as the men's event and along much of the same but shortened routes with shared finish lines. The Société du Tour de France, which later became part of ASO in 1992, managed both men's and women's events. 

Women's Tour de France
Pos.Rider Name (Country)
1989Jeannie Longo (France)
1988Jeannie Longo (France)
1987Jeannie Longo (France)
1986Maria Canins (Italy)
1985Maria Canins (Italy)
1984Marianne Martin (United States of America)

Normandy - 1955

The men's Tour de France is rich in history, with its beginnings in 1903. A women's version found its roots much later, and under a different organisation, as a one-off multi-day race won by the Isle of Man's Millie Robinson in Normandy in 1955. 

Normandy
Pos.Rider Name (Country) Team
1Millie Robinson (Isle of Man)

