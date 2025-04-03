Tour de France Femmes unveils full team selection for 2025

The full team list for the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been released, with 22 squads named for the official roster, the same number of teams as for every year bar 2022, its first edition, when there were 24.

The Tour de France Femmes kicks off on Saturday, July 26 in Vannes in Brittany, France's cycling heartland and finishes on Sunday August 3 in Chatel, deep in the Alps on the other side of the country.

All 15 WorldTour teams will be present for this year's race, as well as all seven ProTeams, in the quest for the successor to last year's champion Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto).

Two of the ProTeams are automatic invites, as the top two squads in the UCI rankings last year: EF Education-Oatly and VolkerWessels.

The other five ProTeams are wildcard invites: Arkéa-B&B, Cofidis, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93 and Winspace Orange Seal.

After losing their best placed rider Thalita De Jong to Human Powered Health, Belgian Continental team Lotto did not make the cut for 2025, and neither did Tashkent City, now racing as OU7 Cycling Team.



They are replaced by Winspace Orange Seal, and VolkerWessels Cycling Team for the 2025 edition, both back in the race for the first time since 2022 and with different title sponsors.

VolkerWessels were a surprise omission from the 2024 selection, but earnt their spot as the second-highest-scoring Continental team of last year.

All seven of the new ProTeams, a level introduced for 2025, will be on the start line, with no Continental-level teams among the invites for the first time. Unlike on the men's side, Continental teams are still eligible to race Women's WorldTour events.

WorldTeams

FDJ-Suez

AG Insurance-Soudal

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto

Ceratizit Pro Cycling

Fenix-Deceuninck

Human Powered Health

Lidl-Trek

Liv-AlUla-Jayco

Movistar

Roland

Team Picnic-PostNL

Team SD Worx-Protime

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

UAE Team ADQ

Uno-X Mobility list

ProTeams