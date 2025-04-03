Tour de France Femmes unveils full team selection for 2025

22 squads for fourth year running to participate in biggest stage race of season

The full team list for the 2025 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been released, with 22 squads named for the official roster, the same number of teams as for every year bar 2022, its first edition, when there were 24.

The Tour de France Femmes kicks off on Saturday, July 26 in Vannes in Brittany, France's cycling heartland and finishes on Sunday August 3 in Chatel, deep in the Alps on the other side of the country.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

