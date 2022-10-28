Col du Tourmalet : The crowning climb of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes

The Col du Tourmalet has a long history in the men's race but will feature in the Tour de France Femmes for the first time in 2023

In 2022 La Super Planche des Belles Filles was the crowning glory of the Tour de France Femmes, and while it was a challenging and exciting climb that had been home to some crucial moments in the men’s race the depth of its place in the folklore of the French Grand Tour holds no comparison to the Col du Tourmalet.

It’s a mountain that even those with only a passing interest in the race for yellow know is synonymous with the race, its towering presence in the Pyrenees and the race history making it impossible to ignore.

While the 2022 reintroduction of the women's Tour de France – with much of the fanfare and mystique of the long-running July Grand Tour – helped elevate interest in the women’s side of the sport to a new level, the sheer presence of the 2,115m mountain pass has the potential to lift it to yet another.

The Col du Tourmalet is not just a beast of a climb, but a beast of a climb where very few will be unaware of just how tough it really is. There will be absolutely no room for doubt about the scale of the challenge the women’s peloton is taking on, and every reason for viewers to be attuned to the gravity of the stage and in anticipation of an unforgettable cycling moment, carve out time in their calendar to make sure they don’t miss out.

The race route is missing Paris in 2023, partly due to the organisers' desire to take in different areas, including the iconic climb. But they've perhaps opted for something more crucial to the flavour of the Tour in adding the iconic mountain, which in clear weather provides a vantage point from one of the highest paved passes in the Pyrenees provides that makes it feel like the world is at your feet. The winner of stage 7 on July 29 will probably feel that it is too.

The location

Tour de France Femmes 2023 (Image credit: ASO)

The Col du Tourmalet sits in the Pyrenees, a mountain range which straddles the Spanish border and is just about as far from Paris as you can get while still remaining in France. It will be the southernmost point of the 2023 edition of the race, which will start in Clermont-Ferrand.

The climb

Image 1 of 2 Col du Tourmalet profile, Tour de France Femmes 2023 (Image credit: Tour de France Femmes ) Stage 7 profile, Tour de France Femmes 2023 (Image credit: ASO )

The Col du Tourmalet takes the Tour de France Femmes to 2,110m, with the heights of the Pyrenean giant coming straight after the more moderate altitude of the Col d’Aspin (12km at 6.5%) with cows grazing roadside and a peak at 1,490m. After the descent of the Col d’Aspin takes the race to Sainte Marie de Campan there is a turn in the road and the climbing quickly begins all over again with 17km of the 90km stage 7 remaining.

There is an easing into the 17km ascent averaging 7.3%, almost enough to lull a rider into a false optimism about just how hard what is to come will be, with the first five kilometres delivering gentler gradients averaging mainly from 4 to 5 percent but with one kilometre of respite at just 2.5%.

Then, however, the mountain starts digging in its heels ramping up to 7, 8 and then 10% for the remainder of the first 10km. As the climb approaches La Mongie and beyond there is no letting up, with 9% and 10% gradients which may have many riders wishing that the stage in fact ended at the ski resort that has played host to a number of Tour de France stage finishes.

However, there is still at that point 5km left, though it's bound to feel like much more, which perhaps provides an opportunity to lay down a gap-opening move for some or just to keep the pedals turning in the hope of making it within the time cut for others. The gradient barely eases, holding at 9% or above on the exposed slopes above La Mongie until that final kilometre, when it dips to just 8.5% as the finish line and memorable iron statue approaches, marking the end of the stage that could just decide the final destination of the yellow jersey.

The history

French cyclist Jacques Anquetil, who won the Tour de France five times, on the Col du Tourmalet in 1957 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The Col du Tourmalet made its first appearance at the men’s Tour de France in 1910 when Octave Lapize, the first rider over the top, went onto win in Paris.Since then has become the most used of the mountain passes, making it a climb inextricably linked with the race.

There have been three stage finishes on top of the climb, on in 1974, which was won by Jean-Pierre Danguillaume, and then in 2010 – the 100th anniversary of the climb’s first inclusion in the race, it was a fierce duel to a misty summit between Andy Schleck and Alberto Contador, with Schleck winning the stage but failing to dislodge Contador from yellow. Then in 2019 Thibaut Pinot took victory ahead of the yellow clad Julian Alaphilippe.

The history of the climb, however, goes beyond the men’s racing with the Tour Féminin. It may not have been an official women’s Tour de France like was run from 1984 to 1989, but it delivered the women’s peloton onto many of the races key climbs. The Tour Féminin finished on top of the Tourmalet in 1994, 1996 and 2000, with Lithuanians, Jolanta Polikeviciute and Edita Pucinskaite, winning the first and last while Italy’s Fabiana Luperini beat Jeannie Longo in 1996.

In a Cyclingnews article looking at the history of women’s stage racing in France Luperini recounted: “In 1996, I remember the finish at the top of the Tourmalet. My teammates got me back again [after a crash], we were more than 5 minutes behind from the group. They managed to bring me back to the group at the foot of the Tourmalet and although I was all sore and bleeding, I had to win to repay them for their work. I won at the top of Tourmalet and pulled on the yellow jersey.”

Luperini won the overall of the 12 stage race that year, and just as the Tourmalet was crucial in the battle for yellow then, it also is bound to be in 2023.

Potential impact

Annemiek van Vleuten takes victory in yellow at the top of the final climb of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes, La Super Planche des Belles Filles (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) claimed victory and stepped into yellow on stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes in 2022 with its three category 1 climbs, the longest being the Grand Ballon (13.5km at 6.7%).

Then, even with the race sewn up on stage 8, went on the attack on La Super Planche des Belles Filles, the 7km long climb, with an average gradient of 8.7%, that would mark the end of the eight-day tour. The Dutchwoman was unquestionably a dominant force on every last one of the climbs, which has raised the question – will she be even more so over the longer and steeper Col du Tourmalet?

Likely perhaps, but the racing beforehand can be unpredictable, just as it can be on the day. And, particularly as Van Vleuten doesn’t have the strongest of teams to help her out if things go wrong, there’s always the chance that someone like Demi Vollering may just be able to get the better of her this time. If they do, yellow could well be within reach but they'll need a decent gap to hold off Van Vleuten in the stage 8 time trial finale.

However, if they don’t, get the better of the Movistar rider it would unquestionably be fitting to see the world's top-ranked rider take such a historic victory in the rainbow jersey of the world champion in her final year of racing.