Tour de France Femmes to start in the Netherlands in 2024

The 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will start in Rotterdam, with three stage starts in the Netherlands before the race heads to France.

The third edition of the women’s Grand Tour will not start immediately after the men’s Tour de France but will be held between Monday 12th August and Sunday 18th August, between the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Paralympic Games.

The Tour de France Femmes will include eight stages in seven days, with a double stage on Tuesday 13th August, with an additional afternoon time trial in Rotterdam. The full route will be revealed on October 25, alongside the men’s 2024 race. Organisers ASO announced that the race will be broadcast live in 190 countries.

The 2023 Tour de France Femmes starts in Clermont-Ferrand on Sunday July 23 and ends in Pau on Saturday July 30 with a time trial after a summit finish atop the Col du Tourmalet the day before.

"We are proud to organise the first foreign Grand Départ of the Tour de France Femmes together with The Hague and Dordrecht", said Ahmed Aboutaleb, the Mayor of Rotterdam.

"The Tour's magic spreads far and wide. This unforgettable event will encourage our citizens to get on their bikes and expand their world.”

Annemiek van Vleuten won the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 after fighting back from illness. She won the Giro Donne on Sunday and so is the natural favourite for the Tour de France Femmes in her final season of professional racing.

"The world hub of women's cycling was a natural choice to host the biggest bicycle race on Earth,” said Marion Rousse, the director of the race.

"The last few seasons have been a tale of Dutch ascendancy. Starting from the home of these champions will kindle a great popular celebration. Expect their supporters to turn out in force."