This Black Friday headphones deal could let you safely listen to music while you ride

One of the brands that comes up on offer time and again, be that for Prime Day or Black Friday, is Shokz. It makes 'bone conduction' headphones, which are ideal for cycling as they leave your ear canal open, meaning you can listen to your podcast or music while riding, but still hear your surroundings.

The speaker presses on the bony bit just in front of your ears, and this transmits sound to your eardrum directly. The sound quality is slightly worse than normal in-ear headphones, primarily in the bass department, but the upside is you can still hear that eighteen-wheeler truck coming up behind you when riding on the road.

Amazon is offering a similar deal across the UK and USA on the OpenRun, OpenFit and OpenMove, but the OpenRun Pro headphones deal is limited to the UK at the moment.

USA: 31% off various Shokz headphones at Amazon

UK: 31% off various Shokz headphones at Amazon

I know cycling with headphones is a contentious topic, and my former colleague here at Cyclingnews has berated their use in the past, but I've always enjoyed bringing along my favourite tunes along with me when I ride.

Until I had a pair of the Shokz OpenRun, I would ride with a single earphone, the left one, leaving my right ear (the one facing the road as I ride on the left here in the UK) free to hear the traffic around me.

But I now choose to have music in both ears, and take advantage of the bone conduction tech to avoid losing the awareness of the goings-on around me.

Shokz Black Friday headphone deals in detail

OpenFit:

UK: £179.00 £152.00 (15% off)

USA: $179.95 $149.95 (17% off)

The OpenFit are unique within the Shokz line in that they come without the headband that wraps behind the head. This means you can stick with the one-ear option if you prefer.

OpenRun:

UK: £129.95 £89.95 (31% off)

USA: $129.95 $89.95 (31% off)

The OpenRun are the sporty version in the range, with lightweight frame and a secure but comfortable fit. They're good for around eight hours of use, and are IP67 rated against water and dust. They're actually probably a better pick for many cyclists than the more expensive OpenRun Pro, because they're better sealed against weather and cheaper. The Mini version, which plays slightly nicer with helmets and high-collar winter jackets, are also on the same offer.

OpenRun Pro:

UK: £159.95 £109.95 (31% off)

USA: $129.95 $89.95 (31% off)

The OpenRun Pro are only IP55 rated, so not quite as well sealed as the OpenRun, but that's still probably enough for all but the worst rain conditions. They do benefit from a slightly better sound quality though, as well as a longer batter life of 10 hours and perhaps the biggest reason to choose these, the quick charge that will give 90 mins of use from a five minute charge. Read our OpenRun Pro review for more info.

OpenMove:

UK: £79.95 £54.95 (31% off)

USA: $79.95 $54.95 (31% off)

The OpenMove are the entry-level product in the Shokz range, with lower levels of sound quality and a shorter battery life (six-hours) than the models above. They're the most affordable in the range though, and the same percentage off deal. Read our OpenRun Pro review for more info.

I've had a browse of other sites to make sure the prices here are the best available. The full range is on sale on the Shokz website at the same price, so if you'd prefer to shop there, you can do so here, but our data tells us most people prefer the convenience of Amazon.

Our main Black Friday Bike deals hub has more deals, including headphones, and we've even compiled a list of the best black friday headphone deals so you can find an alternative if Shokz don't float your boat.

A good alternative from a more household name would be the Sony Linkbuds, which came out very well in our review. They're more of a halfway house, projecting sound into your ear canal via a circular speaker, leaving the central channel open for sound to also enter your ear.

