Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - LIVE

All the action as the peloton tackles 11 climbs and 8 cobbled sectors across challenging 198km route in Flanders

Route information for the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Route information for the 2025 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 - route

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad contenders 2025

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad start list

There are attacks out from the peloton pretty much immediately. 

197KM TO GO

Anticipation is building, as the riders travel through the neutralised section. We’ll be underway soon.

One thing Het Nieuwsblad is definitely the start of is the cobbled classics season, for many the most exciting phase of the calendar. The terrain (and weather) is very different from what the riders will have experienced in places like the Middle-East and Southern Europe last month, with rough cobbled roads and cold conditions set to give the peloton a rude awakening and pose new tests and challenges. 

Of course, there has already been an abundance of racing this past month or so, from around the world and of all kinds. But there’s something about Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - perhaps its Belgian setting, its history, its prestige - that makes it feel different, like the first ‘proper’ race of the season.

It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for - Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, aka the first leg of Opening Weekend, aka, the ‘real’ start of the cycling season.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the elite men's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

