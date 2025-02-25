'Maybe I'll go on the attack 150km from the line' - Jan Tratnik takes aim at second Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Slovenian ready to clash with Wout van Aert, Arnaud De Lie and Tom Pidcock after move to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Jan Tratnik won the 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and celebrated on the podium
Jan Tratnik won the 2024 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and celebrated on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before last year's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Jan Tratnik was a dark horse for victory at best given he'd only ever finished 94th in his one previous participation. This time round if he breaks away again on the final stretch in Ninove for another win, whether it's in a duel like last year or a solo run for victory, it'll be anything but a surprise.

It's not just that the 35-year-old Slovenian will be racing with the number one on his back next Saturday, making it much harder for him to fly under the radar, but Tratnik is also hardly keeping it a secret that his performance data 'numbers' in racing are even better than they were at this point in 2024. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

