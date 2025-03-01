Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women - LIVE

By
last updated

All the action as the peloton tackles eight major climbs and six cobbled sectors line the 137.9km route between Gent and Ninove

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad women's route profile

(Image credit: Flanders Classics)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2025 route

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad contenders 2025

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad start list

Problem for Susanne Anderson (Uno-X - Mobility) but she is quickly back on her bike 

The peloton are spread out across the road

The peloton are on the Berendries climb 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attack by Alice Towers (Canyon//SRAM - Zondacrypto) from the peloton

After Van Dijjk's turn on the front nobody else took up the chase. It's as if the peloton aren't aware of this breakaway and the huge gap they still maintain with just 30 km of racing remaining.

31 km to go

The breakaway are on the Berendries climb

Lidl-Trek have taken up the chase as they enter the Haaghoek cobbled sector 

Despite the huge gap to the breakaway there is very little impetus from the peloton behind to chase.

38 km to go

42 km to go

Julie Stockman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team) has been dropped from the leading group.

48 km to go

The latest gap to the peloton from the breakaway of five is 12 minutes!

As we enter the final 50 km of the race let's take a look at more of the pre-race favourites:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we wait for more information from the women's race, the men's is entering the final 15 km. You can follow along here (but be sure to come back!)

52 km to go

We mentioned Vollering and her former teammate Lorena Wiebes before. Wiebes is the clear leader for SD Worx and showed sprint form at UAE Tour Women taking three stages but can she translate that to classics? However Wiebes, who is the reigning European Champion, may have to rely on her team keeping the race together for sprint. 

While we wait for more information from the race let's keep looking at the favourites for the win...

60 km to go

Situation:

Updates are sporadic and difficult to come by as race radio has not been working but the latest time gap to the breakaway is reported to be nine minutes! 

The breakaway are 16.7km away from the first climb of the day, the Edelareberg. 

82 km to go

The peloton behind the leading groups led by Elynor Bäckstedt of UAE Team ADQ.

94 km to go

Crash for Andrea Qasagrande of BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni

101 km to go

Reminder of the race situation:

112 km to go

Demi Vollering has spent the past few editions of this race either sharing leadership with or working for teammates Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes. This time she will be leading her new team of FDJ SUEZ assisted by a strong team including Elise Chabbey, can this make the difference and allow her to take her first Omloop victory? 

While we wait for more information on the race situation let's have a closer look at some of the contenders for the win today.

The gap to the peloton is currently 1'54".

126 km to go

132 km to go

Official start

Neutralised start

While we wait for the flag to drop, watch as riders pay tribute to former World Champion Chantal van den Broek - Blaak who announced her retirement following the news of her second pregnancy. Van den Broek - Blaak won the 2019 edition of this race.

During the 137.9km race the peloton will tackle eight climbs, including the Berendries, Muur-Kappelmuur, and Bosberg as well as six cobbled sectors. 

While we wait for the riders to take to the start line why not check out the action from the men's race so far.

We may not have all of 2024’s protagonists racing today but the start list is still packed with top talent. 

While Vos and Kopecky have opted to start their seasons at the inaugural women’s Milano-Sanremo on the 22nd March, Van Anrooij is recovering from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery and Longo Borghini will be back in action at Strade Bianche next weekend after a stellar start to the season at UAE Tour Women. 

Last year’s race was won by Marianne Vos in a four-up sprint between the Dutch rider, 2023 winner Lotte Kopecky and the Lidl-Trek duo of Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij. None of the top-four riders from 2024 will take to the start line today, however. 

Race conditions

Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 20th edition of the women’s elite Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

