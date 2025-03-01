Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women - LIVE
Race situation
A breakaway of four riders has a gap of 8 minutes on the peloton with 28 km to go
Problem for Susanne Anderson (Uno-X - Mobility) but she is quickly back on her bike
The peloton are spread out across the road
The peloton are on the Berendries climb
Attack by Alice Towers (Canyon//SRAM - Zondacrypto) from the peloton
After Van Dijjk's turn on the front nobody else took up the chase. It's as if the peloton aren't aware of this breakaway and the huge gap they still maintain with just 30 km of racing remaining.
31 km to go
It's Ellen van Dijk of Lidl-Trek pushing the pace at the front, the Dutch time trial specialist has brought the gap down to 8'50" already
The breakaway are on the Berendries climb
Lidl-Trek have taken up the chase as they enter the Haaghoek cobbled sector
Despite the huge gap to the breakaway there is very little impetus from the peloton behind to chase.
34 km to go
38 km to go
The gap has fallen slightly to 10'46"
42 km to go
Race situation:
Elena Pirrone (Roland), Lotte Claes (Arkea B&B Hotels Women), Aurela Nerlo (Winspace Orange Seal), and Mieke Docx (Lotto Ladies)
1'
Julie Stockman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team)
+9'
Giulia Giuliani (Roland), Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team), and Andrea Caudera (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)
+11' 10"
Peloton
Julie Stockman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team) has been dropped from the leading group.
48 km to go
With just 48 km to go it's going to take a lot of work from the teams behind to reel this breakaway back in!
The latest gap to the peloton from the breakaway of five is 12 minutes!
As we enter the final 50 km of the race let's take a look at more of the pre-race favourites:
Reigning Tour de France Femmes champion Kasia Niewiadoma will be looking for her first win at this race. Having spent years between wins the 30-year-old Polish rider finally ended her drought at La Fléche Wallonne in 2024 before going on to take the yellow jersey in August. With a strong team behind her can the added confidence from a stellar 2024 buoy her in this Belgian Classic?
While we wait for more information from the women's race, the men's is entering the final 15 km. You can follow along here (but be sure to come back!)
52 km to go
The riders have reached the Holloweg cobbled sector
We mentioned Vollering and her former teammate Lorena Wiebes before. Wiebes is the clear leader for SD Worx and showed sprint form at UAE Tour Women taking three stages but can she translate that to classics? However Wiebes, who is the reigning European Champion, may have to rely on her team keeping the race together for sprint.
The 25-year-old has made her intentions for the race clear, saying she hopes to take 'another step forward' by winning today.
While we wait for more information from the race let's keep looking at the favourites for the win...
60 km to go
The breakaway are now just 5km away from the foot of the Edelareberg (1.2 km at 4.5%)
Situation:
Elena Pirrone (Roland), Lotte Claes (Arkea B&B Hotels Women), Aurela Nerlo (Winspace Orange Seal), Julie Stockman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team) and Mieke Docx (Lotto Ladies)
+4'
Giulia Giuliani (Roland), Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team), and Andrea Caudera (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)
?
Andrea Casagranda
+9'
Peloton
Updates are sporadic and difficult to come by as race radio has not been working but the latest time gap to the breakaway is reported to be nine minutes!
The breakaway are 16.7km away from the first climb of the day, the Edelareberg.
72 km to go
82 km to go
The lead group led Lotte Claes (Arkea B&B Hotels Women)
The peloton behind the leading groups led by Elynor Bäckstedt of UAE Team ADQ.
94 km to go
The breakaway have reached the Lange Munte cobbled sector.
Crash for Andrea Qasagrande of BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni
101 km to go
The riders have passed the Padestraat and will soon reach the Lange Munte cobbled sector.
Reminder of the race situation:
Elena Pirrone (Roland), Lotte Claes (Arkea B&B Hotels Women), Aurela Nerlo (Winspace Orange Seal), Julie Stockman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team) and Mieke Docx (Lotto Ladies).
+ 1'58"
Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team) and Andrea Casagranda (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)
+ 2'35"
Giulia Giuliani (Roland) and Beatrice Caudera (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni)
+ 3'43"
Peloton
112 km to go
There are now two chase groups behind the original break. Valerie Demey (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team) and Andrea Casagranda (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni) are 1'58" behind the leading group of five while Giulia Giuliani (Roland) and Beatrice Caudera (BePink - Imatra - Bongioanni) are at 2'36". The peloton is now 3'44" behind the leading five.
Demi Vollering has spent the past few editions of this race either sharing leadership with or working for teammates Lotte Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes. This time she will be leading her new team of FDJ SUEZ assisted by a strong team including Elise Chabbey, can this make the difference and allow her to take her first Omloop victory?
While we wait for more information on the race situation let's have a closer look at some of the contenders for the win today.
The gap to the peloton is currently 1'54".
126 km to go
A breakaway of 5 riders has formed. They are:
Elena Pirrone (Roland), Lotte Claes (Arkea B&B Hotels Women), Aurela Nerlo (Winspace Orange Seal), Julie Stockman (DD Group Pro Cycling Team) and Mieke Docx (Lotto Ladies).
132 km to go
The first cobbled sector of the day is the Paddestraat which comes after 33.1km of racing.
Official start
The official start has been given, the race is underway!
Neutralised start
The riders are off for the neutral start of the race!
The Women Elite race is up and running! ⚡️ #OHN25
While we wait for the flag to drop, watch as riders pay tribute to former World Champion Chantal van den Broek - Blaak who announced her retirement following the news of her second pregnancy. Van den Broek - Blaak won the 2019 edition of this race.
A champion on and off the bike. This one's for Chantal van den Broek - Blaak! 😍#OHN25 #OHNwomen
During the 137.9km race the peloton will tackle eight climbs, including the Berendries, Muur-Kappelmuur, and Bosberg as well as six cobbled sectors.
While we wait for the riders to take to the start line why not check out the action from the men's race so far.
We may not have all of 2024’s protagonists racing today but the start list is still packed with top talent.
Some of the favourites to look out for include 2024 Tour de France Femmes champion Kasia Niewiadoma, Demi Vollering with her new team of FDJ - SUEZ, SD Worx-ProTime's Lorena Wiebes, as well as Marlen Reusser, who moved to Movistar over the winter, and Fenix-Deceuninck's Puck Pieterse.
Click here to read more about the contenders for the 2025 edition.
While Vos and Kopecky have opted to start their seasons at the inaugural women’s Milano-Sanremo on the 22nd March, Van Anrooij is recovering from iliac artery endofibrosis surgery and Longo Borghini will be back in action at Strade Bianche next weekend after a stellar start to the season at UAE Tour Women.
Last year’s race was won by Marianne Vos in a four-up sprint between the Dutch rider, 2023 winner Lotte Kopecky and the Lidl-Trek duo of Elisa Longo Borghini and Shirin van Anrooij. None of the top-four riders from 2024 will take to the start line today, however.
Race conditions
It’s a cloudy but dry day in Gent with very little wind and temperatures of 7 degrees celsius.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 20th edition of the women’s elite Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
Welcome
