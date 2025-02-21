Road cycling events 2025: The world's best sportives and organised rides

By
published

All you need to know about the best road sportives and fondos around the world

Riders taking part in the Tour de Mont Blanc sportive
(Image credit: Manon Griboval/Tour de Mont Blanc)
Jump to:

One of the greatest joys of cycling is the opportunity to ride on beautiful roads all around the world and meet like-minded people while doing it. Events like sportives and gran fondos offer the perfect way of doing just that. 

There is a phenomenal amount of choice on offer, so we've picked out the very best in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

More about road
FAYENCE FRANCE FEBRUARY 21 Christian Scaroni of Italy and Team XDS Astana celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 2nd Classic Var 2025 a 1549km one day race from Le Luc to Fayence on February 21 2025 in Fayence France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images

Classic Var: Christian Scaroni seals Astana’s first win of the season with victory in brutal uphill sprint
LANDERNEAU FRANCE JUNE 26 Chris Froome of The United Kingdom and Team Israel StartUp Nation Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers at start during the 108th Tour de France 2021 Stage 1 a 1978km stage from Brest to Landerneau Cte De La Fosse Aux Loups 176m Team Presentation LeTour TDF2021 on June 26 2021 in Landerneau France Photo by Chris GraythenGetty Images

'The end of an era, he's had an amazing career' - Chris Froome reacts to Geraint Thomas' retirement announcement
Caros Rodríguez (Ineos Grenaiders) at the UAE Tour

'It's always like this' - Sprinters and GC riders alike left licking wounds after double crash Friday at UAE Tour
See more latest