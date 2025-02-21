Road cycling events 2025: The world's best sportives and organised rides

One of the greatest joys of cycling is the opportunity to ride on beautiful roads all around the world and meet like-minded people while doing it. Events like sportives and gran fondos offer the perfect way of doing just that.

There is a phenomenal amount of choice on offer, so we've picked out the very best in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

It's important to note that RideLondon is not taking place in 2025, with organisers announcing they are instead working on a 'new concept', and the notorious audax Paris-Brest-Paris will be back in 2027 as it happens every four years.

It's worth bearing in mind that many of these events offer early bird discounts, as well as team and charity options.

Time to make some decisions and get training.

Need someone to decide for you? Here is what I would choose:

UK: Etape du Dales

Europe: Le Tour de Mont Blanc

Rest of the world: RBC Gran Fondo Whistler

UK Events

Etape Loch Ness – 27th April, Scotland

(Image credit: Paul Campbell)

Distance: 106km

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Location: Bught Park, Inverness

Entry fee: £77

The Etape Loch Ness is Scotland’s largest closed road cycle sportive which takes place around the iconic Loch Ness on traffic-free roads. The circular route around the loch starts and finishes in the Highland capital of Inverness and features 900m of ascent. The King of the Mountain stage features a 7.72km climb gaining 380m in height with a gradient reaching 12% at times.

General entry has already sold out but charity places are still available and can be found here. The requirement is to raise a minimum of £150 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Fred Whitton Challenge – 11th May, England

(Image credit: Steve Fleming Photo)

Distance: 180km

Location: Cumbria

Entry fee: £105

Named after Fred Whitton, a popular member of the Lakes Road Club, the Fred Whitton Challenge is a challenging 112-mile sportive through some of the most beautiful terrain in the Lake District National Park.

Elite riders are known to complete the course in under six hours, while others spend all day winding through the stunning scenery. The event takes in most of the key Lakeland passes including Kirkstone, Honister, Newlands, Whinlatter, Hardknott, and Wrynose. There are some challenging climbs here with Hardknott pass topping out at a 30% gradient.

Tech writer Tom Wieckowski has ridden the Fred Whitton twice and found the crowd support to be a standout. He was surprised by the amount of local people and cyclists at the event lining the roadside which helps you push yourself on the route's tough climbs. It made him feel like a pro cyclist for a few short minutes.

For 2025, each rider will receive a tracking device to allow friends and family to follow their ride. This is included in the entry fee.

Due to its popularity, the Challenge operates a ballot entry system for general entries in December. First-time riders are prioritised in the ballot.

Etape Caledonia – 11th May, Scotland

Distance: 40, 55, 85 miles

Location: Pitlochry, Perthshire

Entry fee: £57, £70 and £97

Starting in the idyllic village of Pitlochry, the Etape Caledonia is a closed road event which offers three different distances, 40, 55 and 85 miles taking in the spectacular Scottish Highlands.

The courses all feature rolling hills and forest-lined roads around Loch Rannoch and Loch Tummel, while the 85 miler includes the demanding, twisting climb of Mt Schiehallion.

Expect typical Scottish weather, incredible scenery and leg-testing roads.

Entries for 2025 are now open and start from £57 plus processing fee.

The Dragon Ride – 22nd June, Wales

Distance: 98, 157, 215, and 296km

Location: Margam Park, Port Talbot

Entry fee: £75, £89, £105

Positioning itself as one of the UK's toughest and most beautiful cycling events, the Dragon Ride features four routes which traverse the scenic Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons). It's a seriously challenging event which is the perfect test for anyone who fancies taking in some of South Wales's most beautiful terrain.

With 98, 157, 215, and 296km distances to choose from, there is an option for every rider to explore some of the most famous and epic climbs in Wales.

There is full mechanical and medical support, up to six feed stations depending on the route chosen and a finishers medal and you can enter solo or as a team.

Less than 15% of places remain with the Dragon Devil route (296km) sold out and the other distances into their final allocations of places.

Etape du Dales – 8th June, England

(Image credit: Etape Dales)

Distance: 110 and 177km

Location: Horton in Ribblesdale, Yorkshire Dales

Entry fee: £35 - £50

The Etape du Dales features two road routes and one gravel option taking in some majestic Yorkshire scenery, with dry stone walls and rolling hills in abundance.

The 177km route features over 3500m of climbing while the Mini Etape covers some of the same roads as the main event, but at just over 110km is a more palatable way to explore the delights of the Yorkshire Dales and its climbs. There is also a gravel option too.

The event supports the Rayner Charity Foundation in the UK which raises money to support amateur aspiring cyclists to race abroad in the search of a pro contract.

Entry for all the distances is now open.

Chase the Sun – UK North, South, Ireland – 21st June

(Image credit: Chase the Sun)

Distance: 336km (approx.)

Location: UK and Ireland

Entry fee: From £79

Chase the Sun departs annually on the longest day of the year to ride coast to coast across Scotland, Ireland, Italy and England, from sunrise to sunset. It is a firm favourite in many calendars as it is a one-way route with over 300 km of route, and whichever edition you enter, it is sure to be an adventure.

The Ireland route starts in Belfast, crosses the border of Northern and Republic of Ireland and finishes at sunset along the wild Atlantic Way beaches at Enniscrone.

The UK North route starts from the beachfront at Whitley Bay north of Newcastle and finishes at the esplanade at Ayr beside the Isle of Arran.

The UK South route starts in Minister-On-Sea in the Thames estuary, crosses London and finishes at the seafront of Weston-Super-Mare.



Chase to the Sun also offers various packages including a Ride Plus package which includes either a jersey or gilet, lunch and a celebration dinner plus a baggage transfer service.

You can enter solo or as a team and all entries include a 16-week event training plan, live tracking and route handbooks.

The Stone Circle - 28th June, England

Riders passing Stonehenge as part of the Stone Circle event (Image credit: Stone Circle)

Distance: 80km, 130km, 220km

Location: Old Sarum, Salisbury

Entry fee: £100

Dubbed "the UK's best gravel cycling event", The Stone Circle is entering a new era in 2025 after its previous organiser closed down last year. However, four former employees have banded together to ensure the gravel event, which takes in Stonehenge and a host of other historic landmarks, lives on.

There are three routes on offer, all starting and finishing at the same English Heritage hilltop fort of Old Sarum.

You can choose from The Jester (80 km), The Rebel (130 km), or The Bastard (220 km) route options, with all of them including a sunrise passing of Stonehenge, a mixture of exclusive American-style gravel through Ministry of Defence land, single track, bridleways, forest trails, farmyard tracks and quintessential English countryside.

There's a real 'spirit of gravel' feel to the race too, with camping packages available, plus food, drink, and activities available on the days before and after the big gravel ride.

Entry is still open for the 2025 edition.

Gran Fondo Isle of Man – 20th July, Isle of Man

(Image credit: Gran Fondo Isle of Man)

Distance: 32, 72 and 137km

Location: Ramsey, Isle of Man

Entry fee: £50 - £70

Gran Fondo Isle of Man is a competitive event with its 137km route covered mostly on closed roads. It switches from fast-flowing roads to narrow bumpy farm tracks, over brutal climbs and down breathtaking descents.

Featuring 125km of fully closed roads and 2,300 metres of elevation, the Gran Fondo is a true test of legs as riders experience the roads, which helped forge the career of the Manx Missile, Mark Cavendish. The Isle of Man is utterly spectacular too, with its luscious greenery and rugged coastline - you might even be able to spot the Manx cat.

The event includes KOM and QOM competitions, 2 feed zones, and mechanical support.

There is also a Medio and Piccolo Fondo for riders after a shorter course.

The Gran Fondo has tiered entry fees. The sooner you book the cheaper it is with tier 1, costing £50, ending 28th February. Prices then increase to £60 before April and then £70 afterwards.

Europe events

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Cyclo – 2nd March, Belgium

Distance: 60, 80, 120 and 150km

Location: Ninove or Ghent

Entry fee: €16 – 26

If you fancy starting the season off like the pros then this Spring Classic sportive could be just the ticket. The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Cyclo sportive takes place the day after the elite races and there are four distances to choose from - 60,80 or 120km which start in Ninove, and a longer 150km version starting in Ghent.

Expect plenty of refreshments and cobbles, as you emulate the pros and no doubt empty your tank on the legendary Muur van Geraardsbergen climb.

Entrance fees vary depending on when you sign up, registering before 18 February means you get a better price. You can also register to ride as a group.

All registrations include a €5 deposit for the use of your number plate which is refunded at the finish or can be exchanged for an original T-shirt.

Gran Fondo Strade Bianche – 9th March, Italy

(Image credit: Gran Fondo Strade Bianche)

Distance: 87 and 139km

Location: Siena, Tuscany

Entry fee: €109

Mixing gravel with road, the Gran Fondo Strade Bianche offers the chance to experience one of the true classic races and ride through the famous white chalk roads of Tuscany, a day after the pros.

Known for unforgiving terrain and breathtaking scenery, the route begins at the Medici Fortress in Siena and winds its way through glorious Tuscan countryside before finishing in the Piazza del Campo.

There are two options on offer: the longer 138.5km route, which features 2000 metres of elevation gain and 9 gravel sections, or the shorter 87km route, which features 1350 metres of elevation gain and 6 gravel sections.

Entries for the 2025 edition are now closed. Sign up to their newsletter for details on 2026.

Tour of Flanders Sportive 2025 - 5th April, Belgium

Distance: 80, 144, 177 and 242km

Location: Bruges or Oudenaarde

Entry fee: €105

The 242km route starts like the pros from Bruges and heads to the Flemish Ardennes to conquer the legendary hills and cobbles. The other distances (80, 144 and 179km) start from Oudenaarde and include the Koppenberg, Taaienberg, Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg. All distances finish in Oudenaarde.

Exact details about the route are yet to be confirmed but what's certain is that they will include some legendary cobbled climbs.

All distances currently cost €105 per entrance. Registration is available online until 5th April, while places remain available.

Paris Roubaix Challenge – 12th April, France

Do you fancy tackling the savage Roubaix cobbles? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Distance: 70, 145 and 170km

Location: Busigny, Nord

Entry fee: €54 – €89

The Paris-Roubaix Challenge offers cyclists the chance to take on the savage cobblestones of the famous Paris-Roubaix race, just before the pros.

Riders can take on the 170km route and face the Hell of North by riding all of the cobbled sections of Paris-Roubaix and finishing at the iconic Roubaix Velodrome. Of note is that this route is only accessible to cyclists who can ride an average speed of 28 km/h on the road and 14 km/h on cobblestones.

There are also two shorter routes – 145km and 70km which include 19 and 8 cobbled sections, with both offering a taste of the legendary Roubaix course and arriving at the velodrome a few hours before the pros.

Entry fees start at €59 for the shortest, rising to €89 for the full route. Registration is available online through the event website.

Mallorca 312 OK Mobility – 26th April, Mallorca

Distance: 167, 225 and 312km

Location: Playa de Muro

Entry fee: €149.50

Taking place in the cycling mecca of Mallorca on closed roads, Mallorca 312 is a staple in many cyclists' calendars, attracting both ex-pros and amateurs.

It's named after its iconic route distance, 312km, which includes over 5000m of elevation and the cut-off time is 11 hours and 15 minutes.

There are also two alternate shorter loops of 167 and 225km if you don't fancy a super long day in the saddle.

Given the weather, the roads and the hype around this event it sells out quickly and there is currently a waiting list for the 2025 edition.

Liège-Bastogne-Liège challenge sportive – 26th April, Belgium

(Image credit: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Sportive)

Distance: 80, 150 and 250km

Location: Banneux, Wallonia

Entry fee: €60 - €95

Another of the monuments, and one of the most notable one-day races in all of cycling, the Liège-Bastogne-Liège Challenge will test even the hardiest cyclists. It features oft-challenging weather, an iconic route through the legendary Ardennes hills, and that Côte de La Redoute climb.

With three distances on offer, 80, 150 and the full-length 250km, there is something for every rider. All routes start and finish in Banneux.

Registrations are open until the participant limit of 8,000 people is reached. Day registrations are not possible. Entry fees vary depending on when you sign up, with final prices €60, €80 and €95.

LaPierre GranFondo Mont Ventoux – 1st June, France

Distance: 135km

Location: Vaison-la-Romaine

Entry fee: €88 - €114

Feeling inspired by Mont Ventoux’s inclusion on the 2025 Tour de France route?

The LaPierre GranFondo Mont Ventoux could be just the ticket to scratch that itch and take on the giant of Provence which comes in just under 2,000m.

The GranFondo route takes in 3,200m of elevation in its 135km and begins in Vaison-la-Romaine. For the first time since 2010, the route heads around to Col de Fontaube and Col de l'Homme Mort before skirting round to ride through Gorges de la Nesque, and Flassan before heading upwards to the summit.

There are two shorter routes 106 and 80km, on the same day and three gravel routes which take place the day before.

Entry fees vary depending on when you sign up, with early bird prices at €88 and final places at €114.

La Stelvio Santini Granfondo – 8th June, Italy

(Image credit: Stelvio Gran Fondo)

Distance: 64, 108 and 130km

Location: Bormio

Entry fee: €90 - €130

Registration will open on 4/6 at 12:00 PM and close on 5/30/2025

Ride the roads of the Giro d'Italia with the Stelvio Santini GranFondo. Offering three routes, 64, 108 and 130km, all feature one of the most iconic climbs in the Alps and the Giro d'Italia, the Passo dello Stelvio. Approaching from Bormio, riders can tackle the 40 famous hairpin turns, gradients at 14% and, of course, the altitude with the Stelvio sitting at a cool 2758m.

You can ride solo, as a pair, and as a group and a special commemorative cap is presented to all who finish. Entry fees vary depending on when you sign up with early bird prices at €90. From January 2025 the price is €130 until the limit number of participants is reached. The registration fee is the same for all three routes.

Chase the Sun Italia – 21st June, Italy

Distance: 280km

Location: Cesenatico, Emilia-Romagna

Entry fee: From €198

Much like the UK and Ireland versions, Chase the Sun Italia challenges cyclists to ride coast to coast from sunrise until sunset.

The Italian version starts in the birthplace of Italian cyclist Marco Pantani, Cesenatico on the Adriatic Sea, and finishes at the Tyrrhenian coast.

The route is laced with breathtaking roads and scenery as you climb through the Tuscan hills and vineyards but don't be fooled by the romanticism of this ride. Covering 280km with 3,300m of elevation will seriously test the legs, especially when the temptations of Italian gelato and local delicacies are tantalisingly close by.

Chase the Sun offers various packages for riders coming from the UK, including bike transport, which are listed on their website.

Marmotte Granfondo Alps – 22nd June, Bourg d'Oisans

(Image credit: Marmotte Granfondo Alpes)

Distance: 177km

Location: Bourg d'Oisans

Entry fee: €110- €130

Generally regarded as the ultimate in European cycling events, the Marmotte Grandfondo Alps starts in Bourg d'Oisans and finishes at Alpe d’Huez, and incorporates 5 of France's most notable climbs.

At 177km long and with over 5,000 metres of climbing, the route takes in the Col du Glandon, Col du Telegraphe, Col du Galibier, Col du Lautaret, and to top it off finishes with an ascent of Alpe d’Huez. Gnarly.

In previous editions, the finishing times ranged between 5 hours 40 minutes to 13 hours!

Given its popularity, the 7,500 allocated places sell out very quickly. Entry fees vary depending on when you sign up, and the final places remain at €130.

L'Étape Denmark – 28th June, Denmark

Distance: 300, 160, 125, 75 and 50km

Location: Jutland / Flensburg, Germany

Entry fee: £40- £100 (approx.)

Calling itself the Viking Granfondo, L'Étape Denmark is organised by the Tour de France and offers five different routes with distances ranging from 300km to 50km.

The 300km route is the most challenging and iconic. It starts in Flensburg, Germany before crossing the border into Denmark and then passing through the typical Danish landscapes like rolling cornfields, beech forests, hills, lakes and idyllic villages.

Registration is open now, with 10% off registration before 1st June. Entry fees range from £40 to £100.

Maratona dles Dolomites – 6th July, Italy

(Image credit: Maratona dles Dolomites)

Distance: 55, 106 and 138km

Location: Alta Badia

Entry fee: €156

One of the most prestigious and best sportives in Europe, the Maratona dles Dolomites is the choice event for an epic ride through the stunning Dolomites.

Now in its 38th year, the Maratona edition takes in 138km with a cumulative elevation gain of 4,230 metres, the perfect opportunity to test your climbing legs with the backdrop of arguably the most spectacular mountainous backdrops.

The Maratona is one of the most popular for a reason, it is simply a monster. The route starts in La Villa and finishes in Corvara and features the rather giant Passo Giau with its 10km at a 9.3% gradient, as well as other brutal climbs like the Passo Valparola, Passo Gardena, Passo Pordoi and Passo Sella.

There are two shorter distances as well, but if you fancy an even bigger challenge and taking on all the historic climbs of the event in one go, the self-guided supermaratona course could be the one for you. While not an organised sportive, the route is 285 km with an elevation gain of 8500 meters. One for the bucket list.

The event's pre-registration ballot opens the October to November the year before the race. For 2025 it is now closed. However, for those not drawn or who missed the deadline, there are 200 charity entries available online on March 20th 2025, as well as the option to purchase a registration package (accommodation and guaranteed entry through a third-party operator).

Le Tour du Mont Blanc – 12th July, France

Distance: 330km

Location: Les Saisies

Entry fee: €170

Riding 330km with 8300m of elevation in one day is not an easy task, and that's where the Tour du Mont Blanc comes in, a serious challenge with a brutal and ruthless route.

For the twelfth edition, the route crosses France, Switzerland and Italy, and includes the Col de la Forclaz, the formidable Col du Grand Saint-Bernard, the Petit Saint-Bernard, the Cormet de Roselend and the Col des Saisies.

A long day in the saddle with a serious amount of grit and perseverance needed, but an incredible reward and a bucket list event ticked off. There is also the option to ride the distance over two days.

Registrations now open and the final few places remain.

L'Etape du Tour – 20th July, France

(Image credit: ASO/Aurelien Vialatte)

Distance: 131km

Location: Albertville, Savoie

Entry fee: €159

Another longstanding and well-known sportive is the L'Etape du Tour which offers riders the chance to take on a mountain stage of the Tour de France, a few days before the pros do.

It's the chance to find out how hard a mountainous day at the Tour is, and most importantly it’s the chance to say that you have ridden a Tour mountain stage. Cool, right?

This year the route is stage 19, 131km long with 4,500m of climbing and features 5 spectacular climbs. Starting in Albertville the route takes in the Côte d'Héry-sur-Ugine, the Col des Saisies, the Col du Pré, the Cormet de Roselend and finishes atop La Plagne.

It won't be easy, but it will be one you'll talk about for years to come.

The 2025 edition is now full for individual registrations however there is a chance to enter with a charity place and registered tour operators.

L'Etape du Tour de France Femmes – 2nd August, France

(Image credit: ASO/Charly Lopez)

Distance: 100 and 112km

Location: Chambery

Entry fee: €109 - €129

Just like with the men's Tour, there is also a sportive which replicates a mountain stage of the women's Tour de France Femmes.

This year, riders can take on the Stage 8 route which starts in Chambéry and finishes in Saint François Longchamp atop the Col de Madeleine, the highest point of the Tour de France Femmes.

There is a choice of two routes for the sportive: 112km and 3490m of elevation, and 100km with 2950m of elevation. The 112km stage will feature three main climbs including the Col de Plainpalais, Côte de Saint-Georges-d'Hurtières and of course, the big finale of Col de la Madeleine.

It's the perfect opportunity to ride on closed Alpine roads and find out what it's really like to be a pro rider in the Tour.

The departure and arrival locations are the same for both routes and riders can ride solo or as a pair. Registrations are now open and final places are available.

TotalEnergies Gran Fondo Alberto Contador – 20th September, Spain

Distance: 147km

Location: Valencia

Entry fee: €74.99

The TotalEnergies Gran Fondo Alberto Contador is a good opportunity for a final surge of effort before the off-season, and the chance to ride alongside ex-pro, you guessed it, Alberto Contador.

Starting and finishing in the Mediterranean coastal municipality of Oliva, the route takes in 147km with 2,534 metres of elevation and features many of the roads used by the pros during pre-season training.

The main highlights are the well-known climbs of the Coll de Rates and Vall d’Ebo, as well as the Spanish weather, making this sportive a particularly good option for the late September sun seekers amongst us.

Rest of the World events

Gran Fondo Florida – 23rd March, United States

(Image credit: Gran Fondo Florida)

Distance: 35, 60 and 100 miles

Location: Dade City, Florida

Entry fee: $105 - $160

The Gran Fondo Florida is the first race in the US Gran Fondo National series, and coined the 'hardest Gran Fondo in Florida' thanks to its nonstop rolling hills.

It offers participants the chance to ride through central Florida’s Pasco County, along quiet roads and through picturesque horse farms and orange groves, a far cry from the landscapes of Europe.

The route starts and ends in Dade City, and a section follows the proposed Olympic road race course as part of Tampa’s bid to host the Summer Olympic Games.

Gran fondos also take place in Georgia, Asheville, Maryland, New Jersey, and North Carolina with the series culminating at the National Fondo championships. Each event in the series offers three distances.

Registration is now open.

Triple Bypass – 12th July, United States

(Image credit: Triple Bypass)

Distance: 78 and 118 miles

Location: Evergreen, Colorado

Entry fee: $250

If you are looking for an epic cycling challenge in the US, the Triple Bypass ride is iconic and one for the serious grimpeurs.

Featuring a 118-mile route which takes in a whopping 3,290m of climbing over three of Colorado's mountain passes, Juniper, Loveland, and Vail.

There is also the option of the Double Bypass ride which is 78 miles long and covers just under seven thousand feet of climbing, so still a very decent ride. The Double Bypass start location for 2025 is still to be confirmed. If you need even more persuasion that the Trible Bypass is a good idea, there is free beer at the finish line.

Registration is now open.

America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride – 1st June, United States

(Image credit: America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride)

Distance: 72 and 100 miles

Location: Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada

Entry fee: $150

It's a big claim for an event to be the most beautiful, but given the spectacular scenery of Lake Tahoe, we might just let this slide.

Riders will be treated to a spectacularly scenic ride, with Lake Tahoe's crystal blue water and mountain backdrops.

The century ride features an out-and-back on Highway 89 bike trail to visit historic Truckee, California, known for its logging, ice harvesting, and the Emigrant Trail, before continuing around Lake Tahoe.

Proceeds of the event go to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, helping to fund their mission to find cures for blood cancers as well as support patients and their families, making it a great choice for riding with purpose.

Registration for the 100-mile event opens on 5th February 2025. The 72-mile event is now open.

Hotter N' Hell Hundred – 23rd August, United States

Distance: 100 miles

Location: Wichita Falls, Texas

Entry fee: $50

One of the oldest and largest cycling events in the US, the Hotter N' Hell Hundred is a smattering of sports events over a few days, and one of the highlights is the endurance ride event.

Taking place in August, it will be a scorcher, which is a nod to the event's name. Apparently, it was when searching for a way to celebrate the Wichita Falls centennial in 1982, that Roby Christie, of the Wichita Falls Bicycle Club, proposed a 100-mile bike ride in 100-degree heat, coining the name Hotter N' Hell Hundred.

You can also ride in a 5-hour supported century ride pace group for a $300 entry fee which is capped at 85 riders for a more exclusive experience.

The event isn't just about road cycling though. Over 10,000 people descend on Wichita Falls for 4 days, from 21st to 24th August, taking part in the road, gravel and trail running events.

Registration is now open and there is an early bird discount until March.

RBC Gran Fondo Whistler – 6th September, Canada

Distance: 55, 122, 152km

Location: Vancouver and Whistler

Entry fee: $220 – $453

The Canadian outdoor paradise of Whistler hosts an extraordinary cycling challenge, treating participants with a ride from sea to sky, quite literally.

The star of the route lineup is the Forte, the longest and hardest of the three options which takes in 152km and 3100m of elevation. It includes an 876m Category 1 climb up Cypress Mountain before descending to join the Gran Fondo riders all the way to Whistler.

Riders are treated to the turquoise expanse of Howe Sound as they press on to Whistler, and ride through the Tantalus and Garibaldi Mountain ranges.

The Forte option is limited to 600 riders. For a shorter option, the Gran Fondo and Medio routes feature just as spectacular scenery but with less time in the saddle. Registrations are now open.

Taiwan KOM Challenge – TBC October, Taiwan

(Image credit: Taiwan KOM)

Distance: 105km

Location: Yilan County

Entry fee: £125 approx.

One of the hardest and most unique races in the calendar, the Taiwan KOM Challenge is a quad-burning, gut-wrenching, stomach-hurling monster: an uphill 105km race with 3,275 metres of altitude gain, and yes, you read that correctly.

Aside from a few initial flat metres, the entire route is uphill on the Taroko Gorge and Wuling Pass Climb.

Despite how hard it is, it's a popular annual challenge for both amateurs and pros, and Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali is amongst its champions. The current record stands at 3 hours, 16 minutes and 9 seconds set by Benjamin Dyball in 2023.

It's a truly unique event and one which you (and your legs) won't forget.

The date is not yet confirmed for 2025, and registration is not yet open but organisers say it will be in due course.