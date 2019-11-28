Specialized Diverge Comp Gravel bike reduced in Black Friday cycling deal
Save £961 on a Specialized Diverge as part of Tredz Black Friday cycling sales
Looking to get a bit of gravel in your life? With a Future Shock at the front, compliant seatpost, and a geometry that translates into a stable ride, the Specialized Diverge is in its element well after the tarmac ends.
With the ability to run both 700 x 42mm and 650x47mm rubber and room for mud, the Diverge can handle just about anything you throw its way. The bike borrows quite a few design cues from the Roubaix, and at the Comp Level spec, the frame is made from Specialized's Fact 9 carbon, features a 2x11 Ultegra drivetrain, and DT 470 Disc wheels which wrapped in 700x38 Sawtooth 2Bliss Ready tyres.
Specialized Diverge Comp 2019 | 32% off at Tredz
Was £3,060.00| Now £2,099.00
The Specialized Diverge Comp is a 2019 model year and is available in 52cm, 54cm, 56cm, and 64cm sizes View Deal
The bike is based around the brands Open Road geometry which Specialized calls the road bike equivalent of a modern trail bike. While it's not too far off the Crux 'cross bike, the BB is half a centimetre lower, the head angle is slacker, and the wheelbase is longer.
The Future Shock offers 20mm of progressive travel at the handlebars to take the square edge off of big bumps without bottoming out straight away or bobbing too much as you pedal along,. At the back, the S-Works GC-R carbon post provides substantial vertical compliance rounding out the ride quality.
Given the Diverge is a gravel bike designed for all-day (or even overnight) epics. There are bosses for three bottle cage, racks and fenders too.
Tredz is selling Specialized's gravel crusher at a 32-per cent discount, knocking £961 off the retail price for Black Friday, with sizes 52cm, 54cm, 56cm and 64cm available.
Looking for a snappy race bike instead of a gravel grinder? Check out this Black Friday deal on the Tarmac SL6, or check our overview of Specialized's road bikes to get a better idea of what's available, or our round-up of the Best Gravel Bikes.
Not in the market for a new bike, but maybe your helmet is looking a bit ratty, or your road shoes are totally clapped out? Not to worry we've found the best deals to be had on Black Friday, head over to our deals page.
