Save 20% on a Specialized Turbo Creo electric bike this Black Friday
US retailer Mike’s Bikes has a range of e-road bikes on offer
Mike’s Bikes — an American bike store with its roots in 1960s’ Marin County — has joined many major cycling retailers in rolling out its Black Friday bike deals, and among them are listed several models of Specialized’s Turbo Creo electric road bike with up to 20% slashed off the price tag.
Despite the ongoing stock and production issues plaguing the bike industry since the pandemic-induced cycling boom last year, this year’s Black Friday is awash with bargains and those looking for Black Friday electric bike deals won’t be disappointed.
For those searching for an electric road bike in the sales — whether you’re looking for something that makes long-distance routes more accessible or simply want a boost in both speed and mileage — you may want to take a look at the Specialized Turbo Creo deals at Mike’s Bikes before they’re completely sold out.
The Specialized Turbo Creo is a high-performance e-road bike that’s powered by the US brand’s proprietary SL 1.1 motor that weighs a mere 1.96kg. Among the bikes in the Turbo Creo SL range you’ll find Futureshock, Specialized’s patented integrated comfort technology, which smooths the road chatter and enables you to ride for longer without feeling fatigued. All models in the range receive a high-spec finish, and all but the E5 Comp are built around a Fact 11r carbon frame.
What's on offer?
- Specialized Turbo Creo SL E5 Comp |
$5,999.99$4,799.95
- Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp Carbon |
$6,999.99$5,599.95
- Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp Carbon EVO |
$7,249.99$5,799.95
- Specialized Turbo Creo SL Expert |
$9,499.99$7,599.95
- Specialized Turbo Creo SL Expert Evo |
$9,749.99$7,799.95
Specialized Turbo Creo SL E5 Comp | 20% off at Mike's Bikes
Was $5,999.99 | Now $4,799.95
Complete with Futureshock 1.5 in the front of the aluminium frame, and a Shimano GRX 800-series groupset with hydraulic disc brakes, the Turbo Creo SL E5 Comp is an excellent e-road bike for sub-$5,000. Choose between three colourways and sizes M-XXL in most.
Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp Carbon | 20% off at Mike's Bikes
Was $6,999.99 | Now $5,599.95
Built around a Fact 11r carbon frameset, the Turbo Creo SL Comp Carbon and its stablemates listed below are among the lightest e-road bikes in their classification. Here you'll get a mostly Shimano GRX 800-series hydraulic groupset, Futureshock 2.0, and the ability to choose between three colourways with sizes M-XXL available in all.
Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp Carbon EVO | 20% off at Mike's Bikes
Was $7,249.99 | Now $5,799.95
Availability is more limited here. Grab the blue model in a size large, or the green in either XL or XXL. The Comp Carbon EVO featuresa mix of Shimano Dura Ace and GRX components and DT Boost wheels shod with 38mm Pathfinder Pro 2Bliss Ready tyres.
Specialized Turbo Creo SL Expert | 20% off at Mike's Bikes
Was $9,499.99 | Now $7,599.95
The Turbo Creo SL Expert benefits from electronic Shimano Ultegra Di2 shifting and rolls on Roval C 38 Disc carbon wheels wrapped in 30mm Specialized Turbo Pro rubber. Three colours are available with a range of sizes from M-XXL in stock.
Specialized Turbo Creo SL Expert Evo | 20% off at Mike's Bikes
Was $9,749.99 | Now $7,799.95
This is only available in sizes XL and XXL, making it a deal for the taller folks hoping to invest in a premium quality electric all-road bike. The build includes an X-Fusion Manic Dropper seatpost, Roval carbon wheels and 38mm Pathfinder Pro 2Bliss Ready tyres.
