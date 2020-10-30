Best electric gravel bikes: our pick of the best bikes for assisted off-road adventures

Ten years ago, if you asked for a roundup of the best electric gravel bikes, you'd have received a funny look and a list totalling zero products. The concept of a gravel bike was just coming into the fore, and the functionality of electric bikes likewise, and as technology has improved over the last decade, more and more brands are looking to add electric bikes, gravel bikes, and now electric gravel bikes to their lineup.

Over that period, the best gravel bikes have transformed the way we ride, allowing us to head off the beaten path away from the busy roads. The best electric bikes have been on a similar transformation, from the former twist-and-go moped-style electric bikes to a pedelec system that has boomed in popularity for commuters.

Any avid cyclist likely thinks the world would be a wonderful place if everyone rode bikes, even if they're of the electric kind. Not only do electric bikes make cycling accessible to a new group of people, but they also make it more fun in more situations for more people. As the e-bike genre has grown in popularity so has the accompanying sub-niches with everything from road and commuter bikes to mountain bikes all incorporating this technology to get more people mobile. The burgeoning gravel bike market has also experienced significant growth over the past year - so it comes as no surprise that there is a new crop of options available to those who enjoy mixing it up on dirt.

Here is our pick of the best electric gravel bikes currently available.

Best electric gravel bikes

Cannondale Topstone Neo Lefty 1 Polished performer utilising a proven platform Drive system: Bosch | Battery capacity: 500Wh | Max Torque: 85Nm Check Amazon Dual suspension 12-speed gearing Lefty front hub limits wheel compatibility

The Cannondale Neo Carbon Lefty 1 builds on the standard Topstone Lefty. The same carbon frame and front and rear suspension set the stage. The rear is a passive suspension system using the natural flex in the carbon layup and a thru-axle pivot. Cannondale calls the whole system the Kingpin rear suspension system and promises up to 30mm of movement at the saddle. In the front is a revised version of the gravel Lefty suspension fork first introduced on the Slate gravel bike. There's 30mm of air-sprung suspension movement from the Lefty. The look is polarizing but it's a system tuned for the needs of gravel riding and it works.

The chosen power unit for the Cannondale Neo Carbon Lefty 1 is a 250w Bosch Performance line Speed system. It's designed to work well even at low cadence and provide a sporty riding feel.

Specialized Turbo Creo SL Expert EVO A frugal option for those who enjoy mixing up the terrain on their rides Drive system: Specialized | Battery capacity: 320Wh | Max Torque: 35Nm Check Amazon Future shock front suspension Built in power meter Long quoted range Non-removable battery Low max-torque

Specialized names its e-bike gravel models by adding Evo to the road-focused models. The actual design of the two models is similar as well and geometry between the two bikes is exactly the same. Added to the gravel-focused models you'll find a different wheel and tyre package, flared handlebars and a dropper post with 50mm of travel. If you want a bike that can move between paved and off-road paths than the Specialized is a great choice.

The custom-designed motor is not a high-torque system but is rather designed for handling steep technical trails and obstacles. There's only 35Nm of torque on demand but if you're frugal, you can expect a quoted range of 80 miles (128km).

Canyon Grail:ON CF 8 eTap The Rolls-Royce of electric gravel bikes Drive system: Bosch | Battery capacity: 500Wh | Max Torque: 85Nm Visit Site Innovative suspension handlebar 12-speed gearing Big tire clearance Overly relaxed geometry

The Grail:ON CF 8 eTap is another polarizing bike. The frame utilises a unique double handlebar setup referred to as the double-decker hover bar. Instead of going down the route of suspension, with all its potential tradeoffs, Canyon chose to go with a passive system. The intent is still increased comfort through increased front-end compliance but it's lighter and simpler. The double bar also gives an upright riding position that suits long days covering rough ground without a long headtube. Like the Lefty fork, it works well but its looks are polarizing.

In terms of assistance, Canyon has used a more mountain bike-focused system from Bosch called the Performance Line CX (Gen4). The system has a focus on smooth handling of roots, steps and stones, even in low cadence and high torque uphill situations.

Giant Revolt E+ Pro Reliable performer with the geometry and components to match Drive system: Giant powered by Yamaha | Battery capacity: 375Wh | Max Torque: 80Nm Visit Site Sensor driven natural pedal assist Available range extender battery

The Giant Revolt e+ Pro has been built around making the riding feel natural and that's why it's so interesting. It utilises a Yamaha-developed motor that Giant has then customised by tuning the software to increase the available pedal assistance and torque output.

Torque, cadence, slope and speed are all evaluated to understand how to ramp up assistance in a way that feels natural. Climbing a steep hill or riding across town is easily controlled with no intrusive surging in power and the like.

The road bike-like geometry also gives the bike a racy nature and once up to speed, it's relatively easy to maintain momentum and zip to and from home.

Alchemy E-Ronin GRX Disc Fazua-powered boutique gravel grinder Drive system: Fazua | Battery capacity: 252Wh | Max Torque: 55Nm Visit Site Motor and battery can be removed as a single unit Custom Geometry and paint for no extra cost

If you like the sound of a hand-made carbon bike from the USA then Alchemy is the answer. Since 2008 Alchemy has been putting out work like no other. All the manufacturing for every bike happens under the roof of its Denver, Colorado-based headquarters. For no extra cost, customers can choose a custom geometry and custom paint. Other perks include a crash replacement discount, a two-week money-back guarantee, free shipping and a lifetime warranty.

If you feel like building up your own frame the Alchemy e-Ronin is available as a frameset along with nine other possible builds. The GRX disc includes a GRX groupset, HED wheels, and Zipp cockpit. No matter which build you choose you’ll find a Fazua Evation motor system and clearance for up to 45mm with 700c or 2.1s with 650b.

Whyte Gosford V1 Electric A mountain bike-focused electric gravel bike with enough go to match the show Drive system: Fazua | Battery capacity: 252Wh | Max Torque: 55Nm Check Amazon Geometry designed with stability in mind Aggressive tires Lots of tire clearance Aluminium fork

The Fazua motor system is a popular option. From a manufacturing standpoint it makes packaging and frame design simple. No need to redesign a working formula to add a bit of power. It's also a system that makes sense in a gravel application because if it's removed from the frame it leaves a waterproof cavity for storage.

The Whyte Gosfard V1 takes the mountain bike-focused design of the Frison v3 and adds a battery. To further its off-road credentials you'll find a 650bx47 tyre and wheel package as well as mudguard mounts. Given the mountain bike focus, plush y, and generous frame clearance this is worth a look if you like the idea of getting into some serious mud.

Boardman ADV 8.9e The most affordable electric gravel bike on the market Drive system: Fazua | Battery capacity: 252Wh | Max Torque: 55Nm Check Amazon Well suited to being the only bike you own Carbon fork Great value

At £2,699, the Fazua-powered Boardman ADV 8.9e isn't exactly what you'd call a budget offering but it's the most affordable model on the market.

The frame uses aluminium as a nod to keeping the price contained but Boardman has still managed to include a carbon fork. The running gear consists of a SRAM APEX 1x11 groupset with hydraulic disc brakes, Boardman alloy cockpit and wheels, and a Fizik saddle.

The 38mm tyres might be better suited to cyclo-cross than gravel but it does a good enough job ironing out trail buzz and supplying grip. As an everyday commuter, the Boardman ADV 8.9e makes for a very compelling case as to why it should be considered as your next N+1 purchase.

Ribble CGR AL e An electric gravel bike wrapped in traditional road bike clothing Drive system: Ebikemotion | Battery capacity: 250Wh | Max Torque: 40Nm Visit Site Hard to tell it’s an ebike Rack and fender mounts Available on Cycle to Work Carbon Fork Non-removable battery Low max torque

The Ribble CGR AL e is one of the cheapest electric grave bikes on the market. There are a variety of levels available and they start way down at £1,915.83 for a Shimano Tiagra version. Cough up just a little bit more though and the SRAM Apex 1x 650B retails at £2,082.50 but gets you a build that is much more capable off-road.

A 1x11 drivetrain keeps the system simple and lightweight. There's less to break, less that needs adjusted, and less to think about when shifting. The SRAM Apex rear derailleur also includes a clutch that helps keep the chain from bouncing over rough roads. Along with the change in groupset the generously size 650b wheels make for a much more comfortable ride.

Whatever configuration ends up fitting your budget the Ribble CGR Al e uses the Ebikemotion X35 drive system. While the Ribble bike is a budget bike this same system shows up on bikes at all price ranges. It's got the same integrated downtube battery and rear hub motor in the Ribble CGR AL e.

Pinarello Nytro Gravel One of the stealthiest electric gravel bikes available Drive system: Fazua | Battery capacity: 252Wh | Max Torque: 55Nm Visit Site Fast recharge Hard to tell it’s an ebike Non-removable battery

Pinarello originally chose to use an eBikemotion hub motor but for the new Nytro Gravel it opted to use Fazua's Evation Power System. You can tell the moment you look at it that it's a Pinarello but evidence of it being an e-bike is a lot harder to spot.

Switching to a frame-mounted motor brings a number of advantages such as the battery now being removable and with the BB-mounted motor, weight is positioned low and centred. Tyre clearance is generous and will accept up to 700 x 42c or 650B x 2.1in tyres to suit everything from high-speed gravel to technical trails.

Basso Bikes Volta A svelte motor-equipped Palta with looks to match Drive system: Polini | Battery capacity: 500Wh | Max Torque: 70Nm Visit Site Low Weight Long Range

With the Basso Volta the idea was to take the muscle-powered Palto and add more versatility. The hand-built carbon frame gets a new layup and internal structure but retains a similar geometry. Keeping the same geometry ensures similar levels of ride feel and the motor adds a helping hand when you need it.

Keeping the bike light was a priority for Basso and the Italian Polini motor fills that need. The 250w (500wmax) motor weighs in at only 2.8kg and sports one of the best power-to-weight ratios in the industry. The torque is a bit lower than the Bosch equivalent but, at 16.5kg for the whole system, it's light enough to pedal without assistance.

Look e-765 Gravel A light, electric option that can be ridden with or without the motor Drive system: Fazua | Battery capacity: 252Wh | Max Torque: 55Nm Check Amazon Motor and battery can be removed as a single unit Looks like the non-electric version

The Look e-765 gravel is a capable e-bike with up to 400w of pedal assist. There's a solid app available for monitoring anything you can think of. Through the app, any battery system details you might want to know are available at a glance as is all the normal ride tracking data you'd expect.

If you'd rather ride a traditional pedal-powered bike you can remove the entire drive system. The Fazua system houses everything in a Drivepack system. Combined in a single unit you'll find an integrated motor and electronics as well as a removable battery. Simply slide the battery into place and then insert the whole unit into the downtube or swap it with a cover. With the drive system removed there is only a small weight penalty and the now-empty cavity is perfect for whatever you want to carry.

What to look for when buying an electric gravel bike?

1. How far can you go?

When comparing electric-assist bikes there's a whole lot of numbers that get lobbied about. Range is sometimes measured by vertical gain and sometimes by distance. The batteries employed get listed by the watt-hours they hold and there's maximum torque available for the motors. It can all get overwhelming fast and what you want to know is how far you can go.

How far you can go is the hardest spec to figure out. The heavier the rider and bike the more power the battery will need to supply. If you ride into a headwind, you'll use more power. Spend your day on the bike climbing hills and again you'll use more power. It's likely you want gravel-specific tyres on your bike and knobby tyres have higher rolling resistance, which means more power. If you were riding a non-electric bike these are all the same factors that would determine how much effort you need to put in on a given ride.

2. How much work does the rider do?

Going hand in hand with the range discussion is the question of how much work you have to do vs the bike's motor. One of the best ways to extend range is to do more work with your muscles and ask less of the bike. Every electric bike offers a variety of settings to make that easy.

What might not be so obvious is what the ranges actually mean. A quoted assistance range might show a number in watts, a support ratio percentage, or a speed. The simplest quoted max is the speed number. You can always go faster than the max speed listed but the motor will no longer assist. The point where that transition happens depends more on local laws than the actual motor.

While speed depends on regulations the other quoted numbers have to do with the limitations of the motor. Weight and size are the biggest obstacles to how powerful a motor will be. It's a balancing act where manufacturers try to get the most power in the smallest space. What a given manufacturer was able to achieve will dictate how much support is available at the top end. From there the user can turn down the support and gain battery life.

The numbers that show what you get at the various levels are max watts and support ratio percentage. A low mode might offer a 50% support ratio percentage with a max of 250w. Meaning however many watts you put into the pedals, the motor will add an additional 50% until the max of 250 watts is reached. As the speed regulation is always in effect the max speed is also always there.