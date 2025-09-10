Race motorbike cuts across Vuelta a Venezuela sprint sparking high-speed crash

A screen grab taken from a video that captures the moment of the crash

A race motorbike sparked a high-speed crash as riders sprinted to the line on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Venezuela.

Numerous local reports, the live stream of the race and social media videos captured the high-speed crash that left the motorbike pilot, spectators and several riders shocked and injured. Reports in Venezuela suggested the vehicle involved was a police motorbike.

The identities of those injured have not yet been confirmed, but victims are reported to have suffered minor injuries and were immediately treated by the race medical team.

The video footage shows a motorbike slowing down 200 metres from the finish of the stage opposite the deviation for race vehicles. An official climbs off the motorbike, which then accelerates and sweeps across the road just as the riders sprint to the line.

A bike is seen flying through the air as spectators dive for protection. The motorbike pilot appeared to crash into a rider and into the roadside barriers.

The UCI has tried to increase race safety in recent years following a number of incidents and injuries. Stakeholders in the sport have come together to create the SafeR project that aims to investigate incidents and work to improve safety.

Warning: Some people may consider the following video footage of the crash disturbing.

