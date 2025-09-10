Race motorbike cuts across Vuelta a Venezuela sprint sparking high-speed crash

By published

Riders, pilot and spectators injured in stage 3 incident

Vuelta Ciclística a Venezuela
A screen grab taken from a video that captures the moment of the crash (Image credit: @TorresMouzza/X)

A race motorbike sparked a high-speed crash as riders sprinted to the line on stage 3 of the Vuelta a Venezuela.

Numerous local reports, the live stream of the race and social media videos captured the high-speed crash that left the motorbike pilot, spectators and several riders shocked and injured. Reports in Venezuela suggested the vehicle involved was a police motorbike.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.