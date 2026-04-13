Tom Pidcock’s Ardennes Classics campaign still up in the air as team has 'no deadline' for return from knee injury

It is still not clear whether Tom Pidcock will race the Ardennes Classics, starting this week, with his team refusing to rule the British rider in or out following his horror crash at the Volta a Catalunya.

Pidcock injured his right knee when he crashed into a ravine at the Spanish race at the end of March, an incident that he acknowledged could have had far worse consequences.

Pidcock got back on his bike and rode up the day’s final climb but did not start the following stage, with his team later indicating he had suffered “bone and ligament damage” and would undergo further evaluation.

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At Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, Pidcock’s long-term coach, Kurt Bogaerts, was reluctant to discuss Pidcock’s state of fitness.

"We have no deadline. We don’t put a return to racing yet," Bogaerts said.

Asked whether Pidcock could be facing a long-term lay-off, he added: "Could be, yes. It’s difficult to judge. You just try to get it fixed then afterwards you can make a plan."

Nevertheless, Bogaerts refused to rule out Pidcock’s presence in the upcoming Classics, with Amstel Gold Race on Sunday followed by next week’s La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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"No deadline," he insisted.

When he announced his 2026 schedule, he was also down to start at the Ardennes warm-up in De Brabantse Pijl on Friday, April 17, so it should become clear later this week whether Pidcock has recovered in time for his big spring targets.