'They told us they were going to kill us' - Aggressive driver arrested for endangering US criterium champion after video of road rage incident went viral

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Video taken by Luke Fetzer of incident helps ongoing police investigation and gets nearly 10 million views on social media

Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) rides to solo win at 2025 Boise Twilight Criterium
Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) rides to solo win at 2025 Boise Twilight Criterium (Image credit: American Criterium Cup)

A road rage incident involving the reigning US U23 men's criterium champion Luke Fetzer and several motorists in southern California moved quickly from an investigation by local police last week to an arrest of one suspect for 'assault with a deadly weapon' and obstruction charges.

Fetzer captured part of the incident on Saturday, March 21 from his mobile device when the driver of a blue BMW, identified by Laguna Beach police as Samir Weiss of Corona, swerved into the bike lane where Fetzer and a friend were riding their bikes in single file.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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