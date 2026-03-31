'They told us they were going to kill us' - Aggressive driver arrested for endangering US criterium champion after video of road rage incident went viral

A road rage incident involving the reigning US U23 men's criterium champion Luke Fetzer and several motorists in southern California moved quickly from an investigation by local police last week to an arrest of one suspect for 'assault with a deadly weapon' and obstruction charges.

Fetzer captured part of the incident on Saturday, March 21 from his mobile device when the driver of a blue BMW, identified by Laguna Beach police as Samir Weiss of Corona, swerved into the bike lane where Fetzer and a friend were riding their bikes in single file.

Several Los Angeles-based media, including the Los Angeles Times, noted that there were two different aggressive drivers involved. Fetzer's friend was the trailing rider in the bike lane and avoided the blue BMW by bunny-hopping onto a sidewalk.

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An investigation began the same day by Newport Beach Police Department's traffic division, and five days later an arrest was made and one vehicle seized. ABC 7 Los Angeles was among the television stations to report from Corona when the suspect was arrested.

"On 3/21/26 at 11:00 a.m., a road rage incident occurred in the city of Newport Beach between cyclists and a blue BMW sedan. The NBPD traffic division opened an investigation into the incident and began conducting interviews and reviewing relevant video evidence," a statement issued by Newport Beach police on March 27, 2026 read.

"On 3/26/26, investigators executed a search warrant in the city of Corona. At the conclusion of the warrant service, a male suspect (Samir Weiss, resident of Corona) was arrested for 245(A)(1)PC- assault with a deadly weapon and 148(a)(1)PC- obstruct/delay arrest related to the above-mentioned incident. Additionally, a blue BMW M3 was seized from the residence as evidence. The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time."

A video that Fetzer posted of the close call to social media garnered nearly 10 million views, he said.

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He then posted a second video to provide an explanation of what happened on that Saturday morning, noting that the aggressive driving began a few blocks earlier than shown on the original footage and involved two cars.

Using a map to show the road layout of East Coast Highway, where they were riding single file in the bike lane, he noted that the driver of the BMW honked at them, swerved towards the bike lane and that a passenger in the front seat "yells slurs at us".

He went on to say that he was "angry", so when the driver of the BMW stopped at a traffic signal in the next block, Fetzer squirted water from a bottle onto the car because "they had just tried to kill us".

It was after the light changed and the group progressed on East Coast Highway that the driver became aggressive and drove close behind the cyclists, and the passenger in the front seat threw something out the window at them. That is the video footage seen by millions now.

"I pulled out my phone because I knew there would be some angry drivers, and I was filming for my own safety," Fetzer said in a social post, which was shared by his legal representatives Lawyers 4 Cyclists.

He went on to describe how the situation escalated further along when the cyclists were on East Coast Highway.

"Here's where things get so much worse. A few miles down the road, him [Weiss] and four buddies stop on the side, waiting in line at the [Crystal Cove] Shake Shack, a local burger joint. Cars will usually get in line and wait at Shake Shack, blocking cyclists, which is fine. We move to the left and we go around.

"But this time, these four individuals got out of their cars, ran into traffic, pushed into the two right lanes, blocked us. They told us they were going to kill us, and tried tackling us. They didn't only do it to us. There were two other cyclists that weren't involved with us at all who were also put in harm's way by these guys.

"In shock, I stopped with these two cyclists who were already on the phone with the police, trying to get an officer at the scene.

"Through this entire process all I want to do is share bicycle safety awareness. I've had multiple friends who have been seriously hurt or killed by reckless drivers."

Fetzer noted that the social media account of the suspect has been made private and he recommended that people do not post comments towards him, but let the legal process handle the situation.

In addition to hundreds of cyclists, other road users had responded with shock at the situation.

"BMW enthusiasts do not claim this guy or condone this behavior. There's room for everyone on the road," read a response from a southern California BMW club, Original Westside Riders. "Obey the law. Share the road. Be polite to on [sic] another. How hard is that?"

Fetzer will ride with Cadence Cyclery p/b Waldo Racing team this season, which will focus on one-day North American races that are part of USA CRITS and American Criterium Cup.

Cyclingnews has reached out for comment by Fetzer's legal team. The investigation remains open.