'I misjudged this situation for a moment' – Fan apologises for close encounter of the nasal kind with Wout Van Aert at In Flanders Fields

The fan whose nose had a closer-than-desired encounter with Wout van Aert after he leaned too far over the barriers during Sunday's In Flanders Fields has apologised to the Visma-Lease a Bike rider.

The incident on the third ascent of the Kemmelberg was captured in full by race photographers, showing the supporter's nose squashed up against Van Aert's helmet as the Belgian rider flew by.

Neither fan nor rider were affected by the incident. Van Aert continued his breakaway bid with Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) almost the way to Wevelgem, while remarkably, the supporter has revealed his nose was unharmed.

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"There is no crack or dent in it. At the moment in question, I barely even felt anything," he told Belgian broadcaster Sporza, without revealing his name.

The very striking photo, which went viral and has been the subject of various internet memes, is a reminder of how getting too close to the action carries potentially major risks.

The who was wearing a Van Aert supporter's cap, explained how he had chosen the spot on the Kemmelberg together with his daughter, only for the rider he was rooting for to pass by much closer than he had expected.

"Mathieu van der Poel, who had opened up a small gap, sped past first. When I turned around to see Wout, he was already there and I touched him lightly," he said.

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"In the photo it looks like I slammed right into his nose, but actually it all happened more as I turned."

The fan said he was not injured and that he was concerned about Van Aert, too, sending him an apology via Instagram.

"It really wasn't my intention to hit him. I am someone who always goes into races with a positive attitude. I was also standing properly with my hands behind the barriers, but I had misjudged this situation for a moment."

The close encounter coincided with the launch of a 'Keep your Distance' campaign by Sporza and race organisers Flanders Classics, with top racers like Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and In Flanders Fields winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) providing public support.

“I am happy that people come to support us, but they must also be aware of the risks,” Kopecky told Sporza. “I am glad to be able to contribute to this important initiative."

Philipsen added that “Campaigns like this ensure a safer race. Cycling is challenging enough as it is.”

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