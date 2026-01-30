Horror crash at over 100kph shocks AlUla Tour as Soudal-QuickStep confirm Laurenz Rex finished stage with three fractures in his back

Rex (second from left) alongside his Soudal-QuickStep teammates at the AlUla Tour

A horrific crash on stage 3 of the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia has left Soudal-QuickStep's Laurenz Rex with three fractures in his back after three riders came down in a chilling 106kph downhill crash.

The shocking incident was caught on the TV broadcast as riders started a rapid, steep descent towards the final climb up to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah, with Rex, Fabien Grellier (TotalEnergies), and Davide Stella (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) revealed as the fallers.

With their bikes strewn across the road, it was amazing that more riders didn't come down, with all three having crashed out of the main bunch. Stella was left with significant road rash to his lower body and immediately signalled to his team his race was done, while Grellier remained seated in visible pain waiting for medical attention.

Miraculously, Rex remounted his bike – not yet knowing the extent of his injuries – and soldiered on to finish the third stage as the penultimate rider out on the course, crossing the line more than 13 minutes down on stage winner Yannis Voisard (Tudor).

UAE Team Emirates-XRG and TotalEnergies are yet to confirm specific injuries for their riders, but a report in De Telegraaf detailed graphic injuries for both men, stating how they both required stitching to the backside and that Stella suffered a broken wrist.

Soudal-QuickStep provided a more detailed update on Rex's condition. Signed from Intermarché-Wanty on a three-year deal, he was set to play a key role in Classics, but will now have to push his goals back for later in 2026.

"Following his accident on stage 3 of the AlUla Tour, Laurenz Rex underwent further examinations, which revealed that he has broken 3 processus spinosus in his back," read a statement from the team, also confirming that a second update would come after further checks.

"Laurenz is in a stable condition but will require several weeks of rest before beginning his rehabilitation. Everyone at Soudal Quick-Step and the wider Wolfpack family wishes Laurenz a speedy recovery."

"I would like to thank the team’s doctor, the race’s medical staff and everyone at the hospital for looking after me, as well as everybody that has sent me good wishes and messages – it has been very special," said Rex.

"I will now take some time to recover and hope to come back stronger later in the season."