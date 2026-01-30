Horror crash at over 100kph shocks AlUla Tour as Soudal-QuickStep confirm Laurenz Rex finished stage with three fractures in his back

The scary moment happened on the downhill approach to the final climb on Thursday's stage 3

ALULA - CAMEL CUP TRACK, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 27: (L-R) Bert Van Lerberghe of Belgium, Laurenz Rex of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step and a general view of the peloton competing during the 6th AlUla Tour 2026, Stage 1 a 158km stage from AlUla Camel Cup Track to AlUla Camel Cup Track on January 27, 2026 in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Rex (second from left) alongside his Soudal-QuickStep teammates at the AlUla Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

A horrific crash on stage 3 of the AlUla Tour in Saudi Arabia has left Soudal-QuickStep's Laurenz Rex with three fractures in his back after three riders came down in a chilling 106kph downhill crash.

The shocking incident was caught on the TV broadcast as riders started a rapid, steep descent towards the final climb up to Bir Jaydah Mountain Wirkah, with Rex, Fabien Grellier (TotalEnergies), and Davide Stella (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) revealed as the fallers.

Miraculously, Rex remounted his bike – not yet knowing the extent of his injuries – and soldiered on to finish the third stage as the penultimate rider out on the course, crossing the line more than 13 minutes down on stage winner Yannis Voisard (Tudor).

Soudal-QuickStep provided a more detailed update on Rex's condition. Signed from Intermarché-Wanty on a three-year deal, he was set to play a key role in Classics, but will now have to push his goals back for later in 2026.

"I would like to thank the team’s doctor, the race’s medical staff and everyone at the hospital for looking after me, as well as everybody that has sent me good wishes and messages – it has been very special," said Rex.

