Lidl-Trek sports director Kim Andersen excluded from Itzulia Basque Country after his team car collided with Markel Beloki

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Rider uninjured by stage 5 incident, Andersen penalised with 1,000 Swiss Franc fine and yellow card along with race expulsion

Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: Markel Beloki completes the stage
Itzulia Basque Country stage 5: Markel Beloki completes the stage (Image credit: Getty Images)

A brief collision between a Lidl-Trek team car and EF Education-EasyPost rider Markel Beloki during stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country has led to the expulsion of Kim Andersen, the sports director driving the vehicle, from the race.

The incident happened during stage 5, some 45 kilometres from the finish when Andersen's car was to the right of a stretched-out group of riders, including Beloki, 20th overall on GC, on a broad stretch of slight uphill

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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