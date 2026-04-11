Lidl-Trek sports director Kim Andersen excluded from Itzulia Basque Country after his team car collided with Markel Beloki

A brief collision between a Lidl-Trek team car and EF Education-EasyPost rider Markel Beloki during stage 5 of Itzulia Basque Country has led to the expulsion of Kim Andersen, the sports director driving the vehicle, from the race.

The incident happened during stage 5, some 45 kilometres from the finish when Andersen's car was to the right of a stretched-out group of riders, including Beloki, 20th overall on GC, on a broad stretch of slight uphill

Beloki dropped back, his back wheel briefly grazing the left-hand bumper of the Lidl-Trek car - which had failed to notice the Basque rider's manoeuvre in time. Beloki then angrily waved one arm to remonstrate the car, but fortunately neither fell nor seemed injured by the incident.

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As a result of the collision, commisaires later decreed that Andersen be expelled from Itzulia Basque Country, leaving the team bereft of one in-race car during the final stage. As well as the exclusion, Andersen also received a fine of 1,000 Swiss francs and a yellow card.

On stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country, the race doctor's car driver was also expelled from the race after his vehicle collided with Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) on the downhill from the Cat 1 San Miguel de Aralar climb. After falling heavily as a result of the crash, Landa could complete the stage, albeit considerably delayed. He did not fracture any bones, but with severe bruising and scratching, he opted not to start the next day's racing.

Beloki is currently 19th overall, having completed the stage over nine minutes down. With one day's racing remaining, Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) continues in the overall lead.