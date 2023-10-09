Prime Day deal sees Garmin Fenix 7X smartwatch hit its lowest ever price by a mile

The newly-named Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is officially underway, and right now, Garmin's top-tier smartwatch, the Fenix 7X Solar can be bought at a best-ever price of £539.99.

With a saving of around £200 (more on the specifics of this below), it's by far and away the cheapest I - or any of my colleagues - have seen it anywhere online. If you don't trust our collective memories, I don't blame you, but you can trust the data because according to price-checker Camelcamelcamel (I've no idea why they called it that but it's a great tool for checking historical Amazon prices), it's £50 cheaper than it's ever been sold at Amazon before.

The Fenix 7 (in all its three size guises) is a genuinely incredible piece of kit, and sits at the top of our guide to the best cycling watches for that very reason. Of course, it's not just for cycling though, far from it. It's a a true 24-7 fitness tracker that will track dozens (nay, hundreds) of different sports. You can even create your own, as I have done for bikejoring with my dogs!

It has all the bells and whistles in Garmin's arsenal, inlcuding Garmin Pay, Spotify integration with storage, the full suite of navigational features such as multiband GPS, barometric altimeters and more. There's also the optical heart rate sensor and the associated health and fitness metrics such as Vo2 Max and Pulse Rate, etc.

And then we get to the solar charging, which does have its downsides. I've spent time using both the Epix and the Fenix 7 Solar, and found the solar panels offer around an extra 3-4 days of battery life (Epix lasted around 7-10 days on average, Fenix lasted roughly 10-14 in mixed use). But the display on the non-solar Epix had much better contrast. If you don't mind charging and you get a similar price, bear that in mind.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar: £779.99 £539.99 at Amazon

Save 31%* - Down to its best-ever price, if you're looking to treat yourself to an absolutely feature-packed smartwatch, I don't think you'll find a better watch at this price (or a better price for this watch!)

I also want to provide some context around the price, for clarity. Amazon has the retail price set at £779.99, which suggests a saving of £240. However, the same watch at Garmin retails for £739.99 (here). The price of £539.99 is still the best we've ever seen, there's no getting around that, but the discount isn't quite the 30% being promoted.

Also, we're shopping in a specific niche here. Obviously if you're not after a full-function smartwatch at this price, then spending over half a grand on a smartwatch probably isn't... smart. But if you're after a new smartwatch and want all that Garmin has to offer, apart from the new AMOLED screen and torch feature that came on the Fenix 7 Pro that launched this year, then this deal is probably not going to be beaten all weekend.

Also, apologies to anyone reading this from outside the UK. As far as we can find, there's no such similar deal on the Fenix 7 beyond the British shores at the time of writing. We'll absolutely keep our eyes peeled, but for now, here's a live price tracker for all the various Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro models.